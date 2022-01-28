A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (18-10-2-2) AT CEDAR RAPIDS ROUGHRIDERS (13-17-1-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at ImOn Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Cedar Rapids has won both meetings, including a 4-1 decision last Friday in Cedar Rapids. The teams have six meetings remaining, including four in Dubuque.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over Green Bay on Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center. It was just their second victory in seven games since returning from the USHL holiday break … The Saints have gone 7-7-0-1 in home games and 11-3-2-1 in away games. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, six points behind both Chicago and Muskegon … Dubuque owns the USHL’s second-best power play with a 26.5% conversion rate and rank fourth with a 85.6% success rate on the penalty kill. Western Conference-leading Tri-City is the only other team to rank in the top four in both categories … The Saints play two of the next three games on the road before a five-game homestand … Dubuque ranks second in the USHL with 139 goals scored, two behind Muskegon and has allowed 108 goals for the ninth-best defense.
Scouting Cedar Rapids: Despite the sub-.500 record, the RoughRiders have one of the best home records in the USHL at 10-4-0-0. Only five other teams have more home wins than Cedar Rapids … The RoughRiders rank 12th on the power play with a 17.1% success rate and 11th on the penalty kill at 78.1% … Cedar Rapids is just 3-6-1-0 in its last 10. The RoughRiders rank 14th with 85 goals scored and have allowed 106 goals for the eighth-best defense.
Cowbell Cup: Waterloo leads in the standings for the Cowbell Cup, which is awarded to the top USHL team in Eastern Iowa based on head-to-head competition. The Black Hawks are 3-3-1 for seven points, followed by Cedar Rapids at 3-2-0 for six points and Dubuque at 2-2-0 for four points.
MADISON CAPITOLS (17-16-2-0) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Dubuque swept a home-and-home series Dec. 17, winning 6-1 at home and 4-3 on the road. The teams have five games remaining in the season series.
Scouting Madison: The Capitols host the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Steel tonight before playing Saturday in Dubuque. They have gone 4-6-0-0 in their last 10 and are coming off a 9-4 loss to Team USA’s U18 squad on Saturday in Plymouth, Mich. That snapped a three-game winning streak … The Capitols rank fourth in power play efficiency at 23.9% but sit 14th on the penalty kill at 73.1%. The Capitols rank third with 139 goals scored and have allowed a league-worst 144 goals.
Portillo nominated for Richter Award: Erik Portillo, a sophomore at the University of Michigan, has been nominated for the Mike Richter Award as the country’s top goaltender. The 21-year-old Buffalo Sabres prospect from Goteborg, Sweden, is 19-7-1 with a 2.25 goals against average and .924 save percentage in 27 games for the Wolverines this season. The USHL named him its goaltender of the year in 2019-20, when he went 19-5-1 with a 2.11 GAA and .915 save percentage for Dubuque.
Knierim signs pro contract: Willie Knierim, who spent the past 2½ seasons at Arizona State University, signed a professional contract with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL this week. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound power forward from Chicago spent three seasons in Dubuque and accumulated 44 goals and 102 points in 173 USHL games. Knierim, 24, will join former Saints teammate Casey Johnson, who played at the University of North Dakota, on the Steelheads’ roster. They played together in Dubuque during the 2015-16 season. Knierim scored his first professional goal on Wednesday night in a 9-4 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks. The Steelheads are the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Dallas Stars.