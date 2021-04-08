It’s been more than 17 months since Loras and Dubuque last tangled on the soccer field.
The Duhawks still control the rivalry.
Emily Perhats scored in the 11th minute and Loras earned its eighth consecutive victory over its crosstown rivals, beating the Spartans, 1-0, on Wednesday at Oyen Field.
Loras (4-0, 4-0 American Rivers Conference) improved to 10-1 against its rival since 2013 and 5-0 at Oyen Field over the same span. The teams last met Oct. 23, 2019 — a 6-0 Loras victory. The A-R-C postponed its traditional fall season until spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That wait helped make the victory that much sweeter.
“Honestly it feels really good,” Perhats said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had the rush of playing our cross-town rival, and game day is always fun. We came out strong and we brought it.”
Dubuque (3-2-1, 1-2-1) hasn’t beaten Loras since Oct. 1, 2014.
Brynn Jacobi helped gave the Duhawks an early lead on a two-touch throw-in.
Jacobi’s toss from the right sideline found Ryleigh O’Brien near the edge of the penalty box. O’Brien headed it on to Perhats, but the initial volley was key.
“Ryleigh knows exactly where I can throw it to, so all I know is that I need to throw it to her head and my teammates will be able to take care of the rest,” Jacobi said. “I just take care of my job, put the ball into the box and trust my teammates.”
O’Brien and Perhats took care of it. Perhats’ header beat Dubuque goalkeeper Victoria Roethler to the far corner of the net.
“We needed to start off early in the game,” Perhats said. “The rest of the game was a battle, too, so at least we got that goal in the beginning.”
The Spartans had a prime chance to equalize just 30 seconds later, but a cross from the right sideline took a high bounce in front of the net, giving Duhawks keeper Kyndal Kells enough time to recover and get back in position to cover the loose ball.
Loras nearly made it 2-0 just before halftime on another loose-ball scramble in front of the net, but the attacker’s shot deflected off a grounded Duhawk in front of the net.
“Last year they jumped on us early. We didn’t allow that to happen,” Dubuque coach Jason Berna said. “I thought we had some really good chances in the first half and the second half and just didn’t make the most of them.”
Loras outshot Dubuque, 13-3, in the first half and went into the break with a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Both teams had chances in the second half, but couldn’t convert. The Duhawks finished with big advantages in shots (22-6), shots on goal (12-2) and corner kicks (6-2).
Roethler finished with nine saves for Dubuque. Kells had two for Loras.
“It was a good game. It’s always a battle,” Loras coach Matt Pucci said. “You can’t keep a good team in it because eventually they might get one, but I thought we defended well there at the end, and we took care of it.”