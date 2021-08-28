POTOSI, Wis. —When it came down to crunch time Friday night, the Potosi/Cassville football team delivered.
Trailing, 8-6, with 3:52 remaining, the Potosi/Cassville offense drove 79 yards to eventually take a 12-8 lead on a 2-yard score from sophomore Roman Friederick to go up, 12-8, with 1:31 remaining. The Potosi/Cassville defense then made its biggest stand of the game, keeping the Ithaca Bulldogs out of the end zone to secure the come-from-behind win.
“Our guys have a lot of experience in close games from last year, and they didn’t always end well for us,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “That left a chip on these guys’ shoulders, and they came out here tonight and showed that they had learned from that. They put together a big drive under a lot of pressure and handled it with poise.”
Leading the go-ahead drive was senior quarterback Levi Groom, who finished the game 8-for-17 for 116 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Potosi/Cassville took full advantage of an Ithaca personal foul on a third down before Groom connected with senior Owen Vogelsberg for an 11-yard gain. The Bulldogs then committed a roughing the passer penalty, moving Potosi/Cassville to the Ithaca 35-yard line.
“We were the ones committing the costly penalties in the first half,” Siegert said. “We really had to dial in in terms of our focus in the final two quarters.”
A 9-yard run from Friederick followed by an 11-yard pass from Groom to senior Robby Roe put Potosi/Cassville on the 24, and a 20-yard run from Friederick moved them to the 4 before he eventually pushed the ball in from 2 yards out.
“We knew we had to score, and everyone did their jobs when it counted,” Groom said. “Our line did an amazing job during that final drive giving me lots of time in the pocket, and Ithaca was doubling Robby so our other guys had to step up and make plays. It’s great to be on this end of a close game, that’s for sure.”
Friederick finished the game with 81 yards after Ashton Spitzack left the game in the third quarter with an injury.
“Tonight was a full team effort,” Siegert said. “We had injuries and cramps, and everyone had to step up. Our seniors did a great job of being leaders, and I’m so proud of the way the guys continued to battle until the very end.”
Potosi/Cassville scored in the second quarter on an 8-yard pass from Groom to junior Sam Udelhofen. Ithaca answered on their next possession on a 65-yard pass from Benji Clary to Parker Hisel. The two-point attempt was good, putting the Bulldogs up, 8-6.