Only two plays are needed to describe exactly the type of player Will Burds was for the Western Dubuque football team.
The first came in the Iowa Class 3A state semifinals. A Council Bluffs Lewis Central running back caught a pass and was racing loose in the Bobcats’ secondary. Burds, playing safety, chased him down from behind and punched the ball loose.
What looked like a sure scoring drive for the Titans turned eventually into a touchdown for Western Dubuque, one of many in a blowout as the Bobcats advanced to the state championship game.
That next week, against Solon, Burds caught a pass near the line of scrimmage — “bubble rules,” quarterback Calvin Harris called the play — and ran virtually untouched from sideline to sideline for a 70-yard touchdown.
“He’s a really explosive player,” Harris said of Burds, a standout at receiver, safety and kick returner. “He displayed phenomenal effort on the play (against Lewis Central) and that’s who Will was. He was somebody who was going to give you 110% effort on every single play and never give up. That play was really important, that fumble he punched out was really important for us to be able to get the ball back and score.”
Burds and Harris — the 2019 Telegraph Herald co-Players of the Year — were game-changers for the Bobcats, who won the program’s second state championship and completed their first undefeated season.
Harris, the 2018 co-player of the year and a two-time TH baseball player of the year, set multiple program records passing and was a dangerous threat running the football as well. His single-season touchdown total this season (29) would have been enough to eclipse the previous career record (28).
Part of that was Burds. There are dozens, if not hundreds, more plays that fit and fill Burds’ season resume — a year that includes a school-record 17 touchdown receptions, becoming the program’s second-ever 1,000-yard receiver, and an intimidating presence on special teams that forced opposing teams to kick the other way.
Then again, part of it was Harris, a highly touted baseball prospect who will play for the University of Mississippi next year and drew multiple scouts from Major League Baseball teams to Epworth this fall to watch him compete on the gridiron.
“It’s crazy to think that Calvin Harris isn’t going to be playing football in college,” said Burds, who is also an elite track athlete and is drawing attention from college football and track coaches. “If you never saw him before you’d be like, ‘Where’s he going to college for football?’ He’s such a great athlete, probably one of the best to ever go to Western Dubuque.”
As far as Burds and that 70-yard touchdown? It looked like a screen, but it really wasn’t.
It was mostly Burds, with a key block from Payton Quagliano.
“We didn’t set it up for him or anything, it was just a bubble rule,” Harris said. “We were going to throw it out to him, and being the type of athlete he is, being able to go sideline-to-sideline was really, really cool and really neat for us, but it just shows how great of an athlete he is.”
Burds became just the second Western Dubuque receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards, finishing with 52 receptions for 1,021 yards — 144 yards shy of that single-season program record.
And he did so after rarely touching the ball on offense last year.
An all-state selection on defense a year ago, he had just two rushing attempts and three receptions on the offensive side. He had four kickoff return touchdowns and was the team’s third leading tackler as a safety.
Burds averaged nearly 40 yards on kickoff returns — when given the opportunity — and 20 yards per reception this season, and was the team’s second leading tackler.
Burds posted 64 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
“He changed roles for our team and he was so valuable in what he had to do for us,” Bobcats coach Justin Penner said. “Any given game he’d fill up the stat sheet, whether it be tackles, receiving yards, he had some rushes this year, his return yards when people actually kicked him the football.
“It was unbelievable what he could do for a football team on any given night. He was certainly one of the most explosive athletes in the state of Iowa and he would never say anything like that because of how humble a kid he is.”
Burds’ 17th touchdown of the season was the 70-yarder in the title game, but the record means little to him.
“It doesn’t really mean much now that we have the state championship,” said Burds, who hasn’t yet decided if he wants to play football or run track in college. “That was the goal all along. Over the last couple days I haven’t even thought about (the record), especially after winning state. Yeah, it hasn’t even really been a thought after winning it all. I’ll be just going on with my day and then you kind of think back to the game and think wow, we actually did do it.”
Harris broke every single-season passing record last season for the Bobcats and nearly broke a couple again this season.
Still, he put together the type of season a quarterback dreams of.
Harris completed 147 of 221 passes for 2,246 yards —
just 34 yards short of the record he set last season. He threw 29 touchdown passes, two better than his record total last season and one more than Dylan Gotto threw to own the career record.
Harris also only threw two interceptions, and ran for 440 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Both Harris and Penner credited his maturation process with his improvement on the field.
“He steadily desires getting better,” Penner said. “That was our football team, but he embodied that and demonstrated that as a leader for us. It was unbelievable how every single week, he was ready to go. He was prepared. I don’t know if (steady) is a big enough compliment, but how do people perform that well week in and week out?
“I don’t have a better word there than just super consistent. But, it was more than physical. Some day you have it and some days you don’t. He put the time in preparation-wise. His football notebook was full, and it was full every week with scouting reports on other teams’ personnel and alignment and adjustments, and our plays and various alignments and adjustments. No player I’ve ever had has prepared like him — ever.”
For Harris, last year’s championship game was a motivating factor. He suffered a concussion in the second half of the Bobcats’ 34-20 loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier and was unable to return.
“Last year getting knocked out of the championship game really put a chip on my shoulder, especially going into this season, to finish what we started last year,” Harris said. “Whatever I had to do to help the team win, and if that meant trying to get a few extra yards here or there by running hard, that’s what I was going to do. I love football, love competing and hitting people, so that was always fun.”
As good as Harris was with his arm, he was just as dangerous with his legs.
And considering how his junior season ended, he had no qualms about running over a defender for a few extra yards — as he demonstrated against Solon in the title game.
“I would have been OK if he ran out of bounds against AJ Coons there on their sideline,” Penner said. “He had a pretty big hit early, I want to say Clinton, where he just completely trucked a guy. I wish at times he would have gone out of bounds, but that just wasn’t his M.O. He’s a physical guy.
“He looks for contact and he loves the game of football and everything that comes with it. I really appreciate that that concussion didn’t change him as a human being or as a football player.”
Harris’ football career is over now. He’ll turn to basketball in the winter before focusing on baseball in the spring and summer.
But he knows he’ll miss it.
“It was really special for me,” he said. “It was something that’s going to be real tough to deal with. It still hasn’t hit me now, with winning our final game. But I know moving forward it will be pretty tough, not only for myself, but the rest of the guys on the team because it was something that was so special to us and so cool to see how we grew up playing together every fall.”