Kendrick Watkins-Hogue and his Dubuque Senior teammates had a plan.
Play fast and test Cedar Rapids Prairie’s depth. They wanted to tire the Hawks out.
By halftime, their plan had already worked.
Watkins-Hogue scored a game-high 16 points as Senior added another big win on its early-season resume with an 81-57 dismantling of Class 4A No.6 Prairie Friday at James Nora Gymnasium, handing the Hawks their first loss in seven games.
The Rams improved to 4-1 on the season, and now have victories over two ranked teams. Prairie, though, controlled the tempo early. Max Lampe’s tip in off a Jake Welter miss gave Prairie its biggest lead at 12-7. But Senior’s Cooper Medinger took matters into his own hands for the Rams forcing a turnover and connecting on a reverse layup to pull the Rams close after one quarter.
It was a sign of things to come.
Senior’s defense was dominant.
Even though the second quarter featured five ties and four lead changes over its first five minutes, the Rams caught fire and never looked back.
Max Link and Watkins-Hogue provided the spark off Senior’s bench.
Link pulled Senior even midway through the second on a driving layup and was fouled. The 5-foot-11 junior couldn’t convert the three-point play, but knocked down a 3-pointer later that started a huge run for the Rams.
Senior outscored Prairie, 15-3, over the final 2:30 of the first half and led 35-23 at the break.
Watkins-Hogue scored eight points during the onslaught, including a breakaway dunk and a nifty reverse layup. He also converted the second of two Cain McWilliams steals for the final points of the half. The Rams forced four Prairie turnovers during the scoring spurt.
“Coach wanted us to tire (Prairie) out,” Watkins-Hogue said. “He knew they didn’t go deep on the bench, so the plan was to press and run as much as we could.”
As good as Link and Watkins-Hogue were in the second quarter, in the third, they were brilliant.
As Senior smothered the Hawks defensively, the Rams took advantage for fairly easy and highly entertaining points.
Watkins-Hogue raised the roof with an alley-oop dunk on a perfect feed from McWilliams. Then Link buried two more 3-pointers, the second of which gave Senior its biggest lead to that point.
“The (defense) led to a lot of easy points,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “I thought (Prairie) looked tired. By halftime. So we decided to keep pressing.
“The dangerous thing about pressing a team like that is that they shoot the ball so well, but we definitely took advantage.”
Prairie only kept it as close as they did thanks to sharp 3-point shooting. Walter had a pair of 3s including one from 30-feet as five of the Hawks’ first eight buckets of the half came from beyond the arc.
Daquon Lewis chipped in 12 points and Link added 11 for Senior. Lampe battled foul trouble all night for Prairie and eventually fouled out. Gabe Burkle led Prairie with 15 points. Elijah Ward had 14.