Tuesday night wasn’t just for bragging rights.
That’s probably good, because neither team took them.
In fact, neither team even found the back of the net: The Loras and University of Dubuque men’s soccer programs battled to a scoreless draw in the second game of a rivalry doubleheader at Oyen Field.
“We’ll take the point, but we’d love all three. That was a great game,” Dubuque goalkeeper Matt Marchiori said. “Every derby you know it’s going to be packed and it’s going to be a great atmosphere. And this game didn’t disappoint. Even though it was nil-nil, it was end to end and I think everyone got good entertainment out of it.”
Dubuque (6-4-4, 2-0-3 American Rivers Conference) remained undefeated over its last four matches (2-0-2) and hasn’t conceded a goal in that span. The Spartans took a one-point lead over Luther for the No. 2 spot in the standings with three A-R-C matches left before the conference tournament.
Loras (6-5-1, 2-1-1), which had lost three of four entering the night, moved within a point of Luther for third place in the conference standings with four league matches remaining.
The top six teams earn a berth in the conference tournament, but earning a top-two seed is paramount. The top two teams earn a bye through the quarterfinals and play at home in the semifinals.
“I feel like we definitely came out of that game feeling like we could have won, should have won, but they’re a tough team to play. Especially at their own place,” Loras’ Jared Block said. “I wouldn’t say happy with a tie, but we got a draw on the road against a good opponent.”
Loras’ Bryan Basinger nearly broke the tie with just less than 13 minutes left in the first half, but UD goalkeeper Matt Marchiori barely punched the ball over the crossbar for a corner kick and the Spartan defense denied the ensuing set piece.
Marchiori punched another shot over the crossbar a few minutes later and Loras’ Jared Block nearly headed the corner in, but the Spartans’ defense held again.
Loras went to halftime with a 10-3 advantage in shots and did not allow the Spartans to register a shot on goal or a corner kick.
Marchiori punched another dangerous shot over the bar 7 minutes into the second half to keep the match scoreless.
Dubuque had perhaps its best scoring chance with 35:40 left, but Loras keeper Ben Krogman saved the second header to keep the teams level. The Spartans had another prime chance to take the lead, but Carson Kowalski’s header bounced off the left post with about 25 minutes left.
Loras’ Jonathan Landa nearly connected on a diving header at the doorstep of the goal with 11 minutes left.
Dubuque played the final 3:15 down a man after Luca Friederich was shown a red card. Block nearly headed home the match-winner on the ensuing free kick, but Marchiori made another fantastic save to keep the match tied.
