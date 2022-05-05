The Dubuque Fighting Saints roster in the fall could include as many as eight lineup regulars and two affiliates list players who saw action this season.
Paxton Geisel, who played the majority of the minutes in goal this season, plans to return along with defenseman Max Burkholder, and forwards Mikey Burchill, Cole Helm, Max Montes, Shawn O’Donnell and Riley Stuart. Nikita Borodayenko also might delay his entry to Merrimack College and return to the Saints.
Dubuque went 40-16-3-3 and finished second in the Eastern Conference before bowing out in the second round of the playoffs. Only the 2012-13 team, which won the Clark Cup, recorded more wins in Dubuque during the Tier I era.
“I feel really good about the character of the team with the guys we have coming back,” Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson said. “Those guys are absolute warriors. They’re Fighting Saints, through and through.
“Obviously, we’re losing most of our scoring and some dependable guys on the back end. But we feel good about our draft, we feel good about guys on our affiliates list, and we feel like some of the veterans coming back can take a big step up in production next year.”
The defense corps will include affiliates list players Lucas St. Louis and Fisher Scott, who played a handful of games and practiced in Dubuque at various times in the year to prepare for next season. The only affiliates to see game action in Dubuque this season, they played a total of five games and tallied one assist each.
Dubuque’s college-bound players include forwards Ryan Beck (Colorado College), Stephen Halliday (Ohio State), Connor Kurth (Minnesota), Kenny Connors (UMass), Tristan Lemyre (Denver), Jackson Hallum (Michigan), Davis Burnside (Ohio State) and William Hallen (Miami); defensemen Michael Feenstra, Axel Kumlin and Zane Demsey (all Miami), Samuel Sjolund (Western Michigan) and Lucas Olvestad (Denver); and goalie Philip Svedeback (Providence).
In addition to the players who will be moving on to NCAA Division I programs, defenseman Austin Oravetz and forward Mikey DeAngelo will not return. The Green Bay Gamblers selected them as the future considerations in the deal that brought Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jackson Hallum to Dubuque at the USHL trade deadline.
Geisel led all USHL rookie goaltenders with 25 wins, a 3.13 goals against average and .897 save percentage in 2,317 minutes. The University of Denver commit was one of only two rookies to play at least 1,200 minutes to qualify for the league leaderboard.
Montes would be the team’s top returning scorer after posting 14 goals and 32 points in 60 games, while Borodayenko contributed 18 goals and 27 points in 49 games. Burkholder played 61 games on the back end and posted nine goals and 23 points.
Burchill, the youngest player on the team, scored 11 goals and 19 points in 53 games; team captain Stuart tallied five goals and 19 points in 60 games; O’Donnell had four goals and 18 points in 58 games; and Helm scored a pair of goals and became a valuable physical presence in his 24 games after being acquired in the second half of the season.
Due to scheduled renovations at Mystique Community Ice Center, the Saints will hold their annual tryout camp June 14-17 in St. Louis.