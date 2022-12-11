Dubuque Senior was prepared for a game like this.
Facing their third ranked opponent in five contests to start the season, the Rams are already well-versed in adversity.
On Saturday, they persevered through it.
After an efficient, poised first half that saw Senior grasp a 12-point halftime advantage, the Rams withstood Class 4A No. 8-ranked North Scott’s fourth-quarter charge to sneak away with a 55-49 victory on Saturday in the finale of the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Girls Basketball Class at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
It was the second straight season Senior defeated a ranked Lancers team in the Wendy’s Classic.
“The big thing is we saw some success against those top 10 teams,” said Senior coach Cassie Allee, who’s team gave Class 5A top-ranked Waterloo West and No. 7 Iowa City West all they could handle earlier this season. “They weren’t wins for us but we kept on fighting. I told them, ‘Just don’t quit on me yet and we’ll win against some of those big teams.”
Despite battling through second-half foul trouble, Sam McDonald was clutch in crunch time, leading the Rams (2-3) with 18 points, while Anna Kruse added 13.
Lauren Golinghorst scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to spearhead the Lancers’ comeback attempt.
The Rams began to extend a slim first-half lead midway through the second quarter. Josie Potts connected on a 3-pointer, Kruse went coast-to-coast for a layup and McDonald’s two free throws put Senior ahead, 30-18, at the break.
“Knowing that we’re all seniors and we’ve played together for a while, we feel like we’ve really started to get the ball rolling and getting more comfortable,” said McDonald, one of 10 12th-graders on the Rams’ roster, including all five starters.
And a big part of that veteran leadership is fending off scoring runs.
McDonald’s steal and layup put the Rams up, 34-24, at 4:17 of the third, and Kruse’s triple late in the frame kept a comfortable nine-point advantage.
Golinghorst cut it to six early in the final frame and added a 3 with 1:59 remaining to make it 51-48.
But McDonald’s veteran court presence proved to be too much.
The senior knocked down two clutch free throws with just over a minute to go to take a five-point advantage, and iced the game in the final 20 seconds by charging the length of the court to convert a game-clinching close-range shot.
McDonald said the five-game gauntlet schedule the Rams have grinded through has played to the Rams’ advantage, even in the season’s early stages.
“We did have a lot of tough games to begin, but I feel like we put up a really good fight with those teams, so it just got us more confidence that we can play with anyone on the floor,” she said.
Allee lauded her team’s fight after the win and expects that same intensity as the grueling schedule continues.
“Six of our first nine (games) are all against top 10, top 15 teams,” Allee said. “It’s a lot of intensity right now. They’re playing hard against some really good teams. I know it’s draining them, but they’re fighting with me, so that’s all I can ask for.”
