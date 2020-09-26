It only took Dubuque Hempstead four plays to show how dangerous it can be on offense.
The Mustangs’ last drive of the first half showed just how explosive they can be.
Jalen Smith capped a four-play, 80-yard drive on Hempstead’s opening possession with the first of his two rushing touchdowns, and quarterback Aidan Dunne executed an efficient 2-minute drill in the final minute of the first half as Iowa Class 4A No. 9-ranked Hempstead won its third straight game, 38-20, over Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
Hempstead improved to 4-1 overall and clinched its first winning season since 2015.
“That was one of our goals going into the year, to have a winning season. We haven’t done that in a while,” Mustangs coach Jeff Hoerner said. “I think it feels even better to know the caliber of teams we’ve played to get to 4-1. Our kids are freaking incredible. The guys are just fighting. They’re dinged up, but they see the prize. Their eyes are on the prize.”
Dunne completed 15 of 21 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs. He also ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on a night that Hempstead ran for 283 yards as a team.
Smith added 82 yards on 17 carries and Zach Sabers ran for 53 and a touchdown.
“We’ve got to give it to the linemen and the offensive coordinator,” Smith said. “Great game plan. We’re just relying on those guys. Without them, we’re not moving anything.”
Kennedy took its opening possession down to the Hempstead 28-yard line before defensive back Sabers picked off Cougars quarterback Max White in the end zone.
Dunne completed a 16-yard pass to Max Moldt on the first play before receiver Ty Hancock sprinted 40 yards around right end on the next play. Dunne kept it for 7 yards on the next snap, setting up Smith — who trucked a defender inside the 5-yard line to finish off his 17-yard touchdown run.
Kennedy had a big play of its own in the bag though.
After linebacker Bryar Blean lost his footing and tripped in pass coverage, White found receiver Jalen Cotton wide open for a 59-yard touchdown — but Hempstead still lead after the point after was wide.
Dunne capped the Mustangs’ next possession — an eight-play, 75-yard drive — with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Hempstead’s defense forced a punt and the Mustangs were at the Cougars’ 1-yard line before Smith lost a fumble and Kennedy recovered. Hempstead again forced a punt and Smith’s bruising 6-yard touchdown run five snaps later put the Mustangs ahead, 21-6.
White scored on a 36-yard keeper with just 48 seconds left in the half, but that left just enough time for Dunne and the Mustangs to get downfield and add points.
Dunne’s first two passes were incomplete, and a handoff to Sabers up the middle seemed designed to burn some clock. Instead, Sabers scampered 14 yards for a first down and gave the offense life.
Dunne completed consecutive sideline passes to Jayden Siegert to reach midfield before Hancock hauled in a 40-yard bomb to set up a first-and-goal. After spiking the ball with 10.3 seconds left, Dunne’s pass to Hancock in the end zone was incomplete. Ben Jaeger drilled a 26-yard field goal at the horn to take a 24-13 lead into the break.
Hancock finished with three receptions for 49 yards and two rushing attempts for 32 yards.
“We feel very dangerous,” Hancock said. “We have a target on our backs now.”
Hempstead picked up there after the break, capping a 13-play, 80-yard drive with Sabers’ 1-yard touchdown run. Dunne and Lane Wels connected for a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, the first of Wels’ career.
Kennedy’s White ran for a 21-yard score late in the fourth quarter and finished with 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He completed 2 of 8 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Defensive lineman Cayden Lovett also had an interception for the Mustangs.