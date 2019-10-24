In a soggy matchup of two American Rivers Conference women’s soccer rivals, Loras College notched its seventh straight victory over the University of Dubuque by a 6-0 margin.
Abby Eriksen, a freshman from Crystal Lake, Ill., recorded her first ever collegiate hat trick to lead the Duhawks, who played without head coach Matt Pucci due to the birth of his daughter.
“It felt really good, not only for myself, but also for my team,” Eriksen said. “Getting the first goal right away definitely helped build momentum and push us forward.”
Dating back to 2013, Loras has defeated the rival Spartans in nine of 10 meetings. The lone loss came in the 2014 season.
“It’s always good to win over a rivalry school,” Eriksen said. “We really stepped up tonight, we went hard from the beginning.”
Loras (12-4, 6-1) can clinch the American Rivers Conference title for the 13th time in the program’s history with a victory on Saturday against Nebraska Wesleyan. Luther College ranks second in league history with five titles.
The Duhawks took control of this match early on, as Eriksen put away a header off the assist from Payton McDonnell for a 1-0 Loras lead within the first 5 minutes. Less than 7 minutes later, at the 10:51 mark, Eriksen notched her second goal of the evening. The goals, just like the rain, keep on coming for the Duhawks, as Brynn Jacobi put one between the posts at the 14:44 mark.
Eriksen would not be denied a hat trick, as she tallied her third goal off a corner kick from McDonnell at the 21:22 mark of the first half. This put Loras up, 4-0, and the Duhawks never looked back. They added another goal before the half was over off the foot of Emily Perhats with less than 10 minutes remaining before intermission.
Coming out of the half, Loras did not let up. Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Jacobi added her second goal of the game off assists from Eriksen and McDonnell.
Dubuque (9-4-2, 2-2-2) will finish its regular season with consecutive home matches against Simpson on Saturday and Coe next Tuesday, with the A-R-C tournament kicking off on Nov. 2.