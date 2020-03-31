The final tally for college wrestling’s Dan Hodge Trophy went the way so many of the winner’s matches did this season.
It was a landslide for Iowa’s Spencer Lee.
The Hawkeyes’ 125-pounder earned 52 of 57 first-place votes to easily win the trophy as the nation’s most dominant collegiate wrestler.
Ohio State’s Kollin Moore earned three first-place votes while Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin and Stanford’s Shane Griffith garnered one apiece.
The trophy is voted on by a committee of former winners, media, retired coaches, a representative from each national wrestling organization and a fan vote. It has been awarded annually since 1995.
Lee is just the third Iowa wrestler to win the award, joining Brent Metcalf (2008) and Mark Ironside (1998).
“I think it’s pretty special to be named the Hodge Trophy winner,” Lee said. “It’s an honor and I’m just happy I’m able to represent my university in a good light and represent my team and my friends. We wanted a lot more, but take what you can get.”
Lee, a junior who won NCAA Division I national championships in each of his first two seasons, went 18-0 this year and was the top-seeded wrestler for the NCAA tournament before it was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was the next best thing for me,” Lee said of the Hodge Trophy. “I couldn’t win my third national title, so I’m happy I was able to get the silver lining in these crazy times throughout the world.”
Lee this season won his first Big Ten Conference championship and was named the conference’s wrestler of the year. Only four times in 18 matches this season was he forced to wrestle the full seven minutes, and only once did he fail to secure bonus points.
“I showed some people that I can wrestle from anywhere,” Lee said. “I was able to listen to my coaches a little bit more this year and entrust what they said in the corner.”
He won by fall four times in the first period and recorded nine technical falls. He averaged five team points per match and outscored his opponents, 234-18.
Lee was perhaps at his best in January, winning all five of his matches by technical fall and outscoring his opponents, 84-1.
“When you talk about 234 points to 18, that has got to be unprecedented,” Hawkeyes coach Tom Brands said. “When you look at a guy who can dominate by taking you down and letting you up and taking you down; that is one thing. But to get on top of a guy and score 17 straight points in 2 1/2 minutes, that is a whole different animal and tell-tale of dominance.”
But Lee’s dreams of becoming just the fifth Division I wrestler to win four national titles — and Iowa’s first — were dashed when the Division I tournament, scheduled for March 19-21 in Minneapolis, was canceled.
“If I’m a three-timer, I’m a three-timer,” Lee said. “If I win three, at least I know I did everything I can and can live with no regrets.”