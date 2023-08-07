The season championships in two classes at Dubuque Fairgrounds will come down to what amounts to a green-white-checkered finish after inclement weather wiped out the weekly program Sunday night.

Dubuque will host its Back to School Night on Aug. 13 and one more weekly points night on Aug. 20 before the Season Championships on Aug. 27. Track officials have slated Sept. 24 as rain date for the Season Championships, and, based on this season’s luck with the weather, they might need it.

