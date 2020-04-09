Scott Schaber treated his basketball program at East Dubuque like a family.
It’s family, however, that’s pulling him away.
Schaber last month resigned from his post with the Warriors to spend more time with his family, wrapping up three of the most successful seasons in East Dubuque program history. The Warriors went 61-25 under Schaber, winning Northwest Upstate Illini Conference and Class 1A regional championships during his three-year tenure.
“East Dubuque is a very special place,” said Schaber, who plans to direct his attention to two sons who attend Hempstead and Senior High Schools. “I once lived there for four years, and the support and backing of the community there is special. It’s a blue-collar mentality and those folks bond together during adverse times. That makes it such a tough place to leave.”
The Warriors’ 61 victories under Schaber are the most in any three-year stretch in East Dubuque program history. Schaber powered the Warriors to conference and regional titles in the 2017-18 season, which was no small feat within the history of the program. The NUIC title was the program’s only in the past 25 years, while the regional crown was East Dubuque’s second in a 31-year span.
“We accomplished some great things together,” Schaber said. “The East Dubuque administration, athletic director, and vision of the coaching staff went a long way toward that over three years. There’s a lot of folks responsible for accomplishing these feats.”
Schaber’s drive off the court was just as intense, as the program raised more than $5,000 for local families in need, as well as St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque.
“He did what was best for his family, but he should know he made an impact on all the girls he’s coached,” said East Dubuque’s all-NUIC center Paige Middendorf. “We’ve had unforgettable experiences that we’ll never forget. We had a once in a lifetime experience in Chicago, and won regionals my sophomore year.
“He’s really intense during games, but he’s a bit calmer at practice and he knows how to handle his players and what style works best for each of them.”
Schaber also set the plan in motion that led to the Warriors playing at the United Center — home of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls — on Jan. 6, 2019, and earning a 40-29 win over Fulton.
“I just think there’s so many moments in life, you might not remember something unless it’s really big,” Schaber said. “You have to make it really special, and playing on the floor that Michael Jordan once played on, that’s special. That’s memorable. You just looked around and got goosebumps and knew this was something they would never forget.”
While those memories are cherished, Schaber realized that with two teenage sons in high school with their own athletic events upcoming that it was time to turn his attention there.
“One thing that’s hit home with this pandemic, is that you’ll never know when your last game is going to be as a player or coach,” Schaber said. “I just wanted to make sure I was available for every possible game that I could for both my sons.”