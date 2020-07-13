Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Iowa Class 2A regional tournament, with statistics taken from Varsity Bound (formerly QuikStats), on Sunday:
REGION 7
Today’s first-round games — Clayton Ridge (5-11) wins by forfeit over Bellevue (1-9); North Cedar (2-10) at Cascade (4-8), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Clayton Ridge at No. 4 Northeast Goose Lake (16-2), 7 p.m.; Maquoketa Valley (7-9) at Dyersville Beckman (6-13), 7 p.m.; Cascade/North Cedar winner at No. 7 Jesup (14-4), 7 p.m.; Alburnett (7-11) at Iowa City Regina (7-13), 7 p.m.
Clayton Ridge offensive leaders — Sierra Palmer (.469, 22 runs, 2 triples, 5 RBIs, 22 stolen bases); JayLyn Moore (.396, 13 runs, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 15 RBIs, 8 stolen bases); Kayla Kelly (.373, 10 runs, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs, 8 stolen bases); Savannah Meyer (.262, 11 runs, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 9 RBIs)
Clayton Ridge pitching leaders — Meyer (5-8, 7.03 ERA, 79 2/3 innings, 118 walks, 85 strikeouts)
Bellevue offensive leaders — Julianna Penniston (.458, 10 runs, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs); Kylie Pickett (.375, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs); Adyson Nemmers (.346, 4 doubles, 3 RBIs); Rylie Pickett (.214, 1 double, 1 RBI); Brianna Laughlin (.143, 3 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 home run, 4 RBIs)
Bellevue pitcher leader — Erin Sprank (1-8, 8.82 ERA, 50 innings, 19 walks, 19 strikeouts)
Maquoketa Valley offensive leaders — Taya Tucker (.388, 16 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 14 RBIs, 12 stolen bases); Krista Ries (.375, 1 run, 9 RBIs); Brooke Elgin (.368, 3 runs, 1 double, 2 RBIs); Payton Beaman (.339, 16 runs, 3 doubles, 7 RBIs, 12 stolen bases); Erin Knipper (.298, 7 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 15 RBIs)
Maquoketa Valley pitching leaders — Macy Thompson (2-2, 3.50 ERA, 28 innings, 12 walks, 10 strikeouts); Abbie Sheehy (4-4, 4.23 ERA, 51 1/3 innings, 16 walks, 20 strikeouts)
Beckman offensive leaders — Keeley Schmitt (.449 average, 8 runs, 6 doubles, 20 RBIs); Lauren Osterhaus (.396, 7 runs, 2 doubles, 12 RBIs); Shea Steffen (.382, 8 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBIs); Kamryn Klas (.350, 12 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBIs); Reese Osterhaus (.298, 8 runs, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 7 RBIs); Jadyn Welling (.290, 8 runs, 7 doubles, 11 RBIs); Nell McDermott (.262, 13 runs, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 9 RBIs, 10 stolen bases)
Beckman pitching leaders — Kaylee Ludwig (3-5, 6.49 ERA, 55 innings, 25 walks, 12 strikeouts); Steffen (3-7, 1 save, 7.84 ERA, 50 innings, 30 walks, 18 strikeouts)
Cascade offensive leaders — Devin Simon (.429 average, 10 runs, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 5 RBIs, 7 stolen bases); Claudia Noonan (.400, 8 runs, 1 double, 1 RBI); Julia Ludwig (.300, 4 runs, 4 RBIs); Shannon Morris (.294, 4 runs, 1 double, 2 home runs, 3 RBIs); Alyssa Koppes (.278, 3 runs, 3 doubles, 10 RBIs)
Cascade pitching leaders — Simon (2-6, 6.17 ERA, 47 2/3 innings, 23 walks, 26 strikeouts); Alyssa Lux (2-1, 6.22 ERA, 18 innings, 7 walks, 10 strikeouts)
Outlook — Beckman’s .328 team batting average is third among teams in the district, behind Northeast and Jesup, which are both hitting better than .400 as a team. Clayton Ridge boasts a regional-best .155 opponents’ batting average despite a 7.90 team ERA. Beckman is the only team in the regional that competed at the state tournament last year. Bellevue was scheduled to play at Clayton Ridge in Monday’s first-round game, but the Comets canceled the remainder of the season last week after someone in the program tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Clayton Ridge played only one game this season against a team in the regional, dropping a 15-0 decision to Jesup on June 18. Cascade got a recent look at its first-round opponent, beating North Cedar, 4-2, on the road on Friday. The Cougars lost to Iowa City Regina (5-2) and Northeast (15-4) during the regular season. Maquoketa Valley also has a regular-season win over its first-round opponent after beating Beckman, 10-3, on June 19. Alburnett is the only other team the Wildcats faced during the season.