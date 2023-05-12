04242023-trackmeet52-dk.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius pushes across the finish line during the 100-meter dash during an April 24 meet at Dalzell Field. Brosius won the 100 at Thursday’s Iowa Class 3A state qualifier in Davenport.

 Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald

The top two get in automatically. The next eight fastest statewide earn an at-large bid.

It’s a pretty safe bet that the boys 200-meter dash from the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet in Davenport will send at least four high-level sprinters to state.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.