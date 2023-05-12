The top two get in automatically. The next eight fastest statewide earn an at-large bid.
It’s a pretty safe bet that the boys 200-meter dash from the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet in Davenport will send at least four high-level sprinters to state.
Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin finished runner-up in 22.42 seconds to earn the second automatic bid, and Western Dubuque’s Brock Carpenter (22.44) and Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius (22.49) were just a split second behind in third and fourth, while Western Dubuque’s Tyler Horstman was fifth in 23.58.
Only 13 other runners in Class 3A have run a time better than Carpenter’s 22.44 prior to Thursday, and 17 have run faster than Brosius’ 22.49.
Brosius automatically qualified in the 100 after winning in 10.97 over Maquoketa’s Hardin (11.13).
Wahlert’s Duke Faley swept the throws, including a 30-foot win over Western Dubuque’s Joe Boge (150-5) in the discus. Faley, who has won state and Drake Relays titles in the discus, threw 185-5. He went 56-3 ½ to win the shot put.
Western Dubuque will have plenty of representation in Des Moines, including all seven relays.
The Bobcats got relay wins in the 4x100 (Kaleb Rowland, Drew Burds, Grant Glausser, Carpenter, 42.75), 4x200 (Carpenter, Burds, Glausser, Ian Fagan, 1:29.31), 4x400 (Fagan, Nathan Williams, Dillon Aulwes, Horstman, 3:25.70), 4x800 (Derek Fangman, Williams, Ryan Digmann, Quentin Nauman, 8:04.40, sprint medley (Glausser, Carpenter, Aulwes, Fagan, 1:32.38) and distance medley (Horstman, Aulwes, Williams, Nauman, 3:36.11). The shuttle hurdle relay of Horstman, Jaden Then, Brandon Decker and Ashton Hogrefe finished second in 1:01.32.
Isaiah Hammerand won the 1,600 (4:28.92) and 3,200 (10:01.33), and Western Dubuque also got individual event wins from Nauman (800, 2:01.54) and Daviyon Gaston (long jump, 21-11 ¼). Hogrefe advanced as the runner-up in the 110 hurdles (14.88) and 400 hurdles (56.34), and Then was second in the high jump (6-0).
The 100-meter dash was the tightest race on the girls side.
Wahlert’s Meghan McDonald won in 12.35 and Maquoketa’s Taylor Wing secured the second automatic qualifying spot in 12.37, one-hundredth of a second ahead of Western Dubuque’s Brynn Walters (12.38). Western Dubuque’s Ava Ramler was fourth in 12.65.
Wahlert’s Rylee Steffen (400, 57.91) Lily Graham (1,500, 5:09.36) and Lucy Murphy (3,000, 11:18.15) won individual events, and the Golden Eagles got wins for their 4x400 (Anna Roling, Olivia Donovan, Lauren McClimon, Steffen, 4:04.03), sprint medley (McClimon, Emma Donovan, McDonald, Steffen, 1:47.70), and distance medley (Emma Donovan, Karyn Ellis, Roling, Olivia Donovan, 4:25.22) relays.
Wahlert’s 4x100 (Steffen, Emma Donovan, Kylie Sieverding, McDonald, 48.97), 4x200 (McClimon, McDonald, Emma Donovan, Sieverding, 1:45.91) and 4x800 (Olivia Donovan, Olivia Bellini, Samantha Callahan, Graham, 9:58.47) relays all finished second. The Eagles’ Olivia Hilby finished second in the discus (112-0).
Western Dubuque’s Walters (25.97) and Ramler (26.25) finished 1-2 in the 200, and the quartet of Claire Stuntz, Ramler, Lucy Ehlers and Walters won the 4x100 relay in 48.91 and the 4x200 in 1:45.06. Maci Cook finished runner-up in the shot put (35-6) for Western Dubuque.
Maquoketa also advanced its sprint medley relay of Kacy Williams, Kylie Trentz, Wing and Reese Kuhlman, which finished second in 1:49.01.
West Delaware’s Alivia Schulte won the 400 hurdles (1:06.37) and teamed with Norah Peyton, Josie McMahon and Lauren LeClere to finish runner-up in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.25). The Hawks also got runner-up finishes from their 4x800 (Anna O’Rear, Alivia Schulte, Josie McMahon, Norah Peyton, 4:07.36) and distance medley (Kate Wenger, Natalie Mensen, Josie McMahonKirstyn Kolbet, 4:25.85) relays.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Duhawks take 2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Tyler Pransky collected two hits, drove in three runs and scored three more, and Dakota Church, Daniel Rogers and Max Cullen had two hits and two RBIs each as third-seeded Loras routed sixth-seeded Wartburg, 15-5, in eight innings in their opening-round game at the American Rivers Conference tournament at Mount Mercy University.
Nick DiBenedetto went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and Rogers had two hits, three runs and three RBIs as the Duhawks routed second-seeded Luther, 13-3, in the second round at Veterans Stadium.
Loras (27-15) will play top-seeded Buena Vista at noon today in the winner’s bracket championship game at Veterans Stadium. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship series while the loser will play the loser’s bracket champion at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Spartans split — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Cole DeStefani went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double, and Edward Rosas struck out five and allowed four runs, none earned, on five hits and two walks over 7 2/3 innings as fifth-seeded Dubuque beat fourth-seeded Coe, 6-4, in its opening game at the American Rivers Conference tournament at Veterans Stadium.
Jake Cekander went 2-for-4 in the Spartans’ 5-0 loss to top-seeded Buena Vista in its second game. Dubuque (27-13) will play either Coe or second-seeded Luther in an elimination game at 6 p.m. today.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 13, Polo 1 (5 innings) — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Carver Kamentz doubled and drove in three runs, Owen Christ was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Parker Shireman struck out seven in 4 2/3 strong innings as the Warriors routed the Marcos.
PREP SOFTBALL
Southwestern 5, Riverdale 4 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Kaitlyn Mick went 3-for-4 and struck out eight over six innings, and Hailey Brant went 2-for-3 with a double as the Wildcats beat Riverdale.
Cuba City 9, Mineral Point 2 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Josie Kruser and Brooklyn Droessler each singled and doubled, and Addie Schauff and Summer Rodgers added doubles in support of winning pitcher Payton Gile as the Cubans beat the Pointers.
East Dubuque 7, Polo 4 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Hannah Heitkamp went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Annika Husemann was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and seven strikouts over six innings as the Warriors beat the Marcos.
Forreston 19, Scales Mound/River Ridge 2 (4 innings) — At Forreston, Ill.: Laiken Haas and Sarah Winter each went 2-for-2 to lead Scales Mound/River Ridge, but Forreston put up 10 runs in the second inning and eight in the third to put the game away early.
GIRLS GOLF
Eagles win Ram Invite — At Bunker Hill Golf Course: Ava Kalb fired a 69 to earn medalist honors and lead Dubuque Wahlert to a 20-stroke victory over North Scott, 318-338, at the Ram Invitational. Sydney Lyon carded an 80 to lead Dubuque Hempstead (385) to a third-place finish. Olivia Duschen’s 84 led Dubuque Senior (392), which placed fourth.
BOYS SOCCER
Clayton Ridge 3, Charles City 2 — At Charles City, Iowa: Jace Fassbinder scored a pair of goals and Kylar Millard added another as the Eagles edged Charles City.
GIRLS SOCCER
Clayton Ridge 11, Charles City 0 — At Charles City, Iowa: Haley Rork, Katy Geuder, Rachel Powers and Amyra Millard scored two goals apiece, Rebecca Hillers, Jamilah Hussein and Ella Oberbroeckling also found the back of the net, and the Eagles routed Charles City.
