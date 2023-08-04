MADISON, Wis. — Effort and attitude is the standard.
It will also help new University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel find game-changers on his defense.
Tressel came to the Badgers with new head coach Luke Fickell from the University of Cincinnati and takes over a defense that ranked 11th in FBS last season in yards allowed per game and 17th in scoring defense.
The unit lost linebacker Nick Herbig and defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, but still has the pieces in place to lead a team picked to win the Big Ten West.
“We have game-changers on all levels, whether it’s the D-line, linebackers especially, safeties, corners. We have all types of people that can definitely step up and do what they need to do to change the game for the better,” defensive lineman Rodas Johnson said.
As the Badgers go through their first week of training camp at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Tressel will be looking for those players who are able to raise their level of play and plug into an open spot on one of the nation’s top units.
Tressel mentioned needing to find the right 22 players to roll out on game days. And while those spots on the depth chart shake out over the coming weeks, he will also be looking for the type of players who can break the game open — whether it’s a big sack, forced fumble, interception or tackle.
“There’s things I want to see out of every position group,” Tressel said. “I think the defensive line is such an integral part to what we do, and with Benton being gone, who steps up? But more than that, how many guys get to the point that they’re 1As or 1Bs? When we say 1A or 1B, it doesn’t matter if you’re one or two on the depth chart, we view you as a starter and we’re going to play you as such. How many guys can we get to that point? That’s really, really critical to our success.”
“The outside linebackers have been difference makers in our defense. Which guys are going to be difference-makers? I think that’s really important. And then I think the emphasis on the corners position is at another level. We’ve brought in some new guys, tried to add some depth and are really going to ask guys to do some things differently than they have and they’re going to need to perform.”
In order to find those players, Tressel and his staff give the players freedom to play how they play.
“One of our sayings is we want football players, not fitball players, which means we’re going to give them some freedom. We’re not creating robots out there,” he said. “So, let’s see who, with that freedom, can be those playmakers and we do have to identify that, because we did lose some. There’s no secret to that. But I think we have the replacement parts.”
One of the players expected to step into a bigger role is safety Hunter Wohler, who played in just six games last season, registering 21 tackles with two for a loss and an interception.
Tressel raved about Wohler’s versatile skillset on the field and his football instincts. He also said the 6-foot-2, 211-pound junior has taken a big step as a team leader.
“Fall camp is always big. It’s really the big opportunity to cement yourself a role on the team,” Wohler said. “And so fall camp is a learning time, obviously, and competition is going to be high. You start to see guys start to really flourish and come into their own. A lot of guys I expect to do that this fall, a bunch of guys did it in spring and it’s just going to keep building and building, and game-changers will come out of it for sure.”