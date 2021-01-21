Jack Misky hit a career milestone in a big way on Thursday night.
Misky scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, joining Cuba City’s 1,000-point club in a 62-46 victory over Fennimore in Cuba City, Wis.
Carter Olson added 13 points for the Cubans, who led, 33-27, at halftime and improved to 10-0.
Warren Adam scored 17 points and Adam Larson had 12 to pace Fennimore (6-4).
Bellevue Marquette 62, Durant 53 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels continued his impressive scoring pace with 40 points, Caden Kettmann added 16, and the Mohawks beat Durant.
Highland 55, Potosi 51 — At Highland, Wis.: Zach Kaiser led Potosi (3-5, 2-3 Six Rivers West) with 14 points, Gavin Wunderlin added 12 and Levi Groom had 10, but it wasn’t enough to get past Highland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shullsburg 47, Highland 37 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Maddison Russell scored 13 of her career-high 18 points in the second half, Layla Alt added nine points and 10 rebounds, and the Miners beat the Cardinals.
Platteville 75, Richland Center 56 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maddie Cooley and Camryn Nies scored 18 points apiece, Hailey Weigel had 13 and Lizzie Poller 11, and the Hillmen cruised to a victory over the Hornets.
PREP WRESTLING
Dyersville Beckman 42, Maquoketa 36 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Ryan Funke (170 pounds), Nick Schmidt (126), Nick Hageman (145), Ryan Schlarmann (152) and Mason Recker (160) won by fall, the last three consecutively to end the dual, as the Trailblazers rallied past the Cardinals.
Cougars win 2 of 3 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Ted Weber (170 pounds), Cade Rausch (182), Trever Freiburger (120), Aidan Noonan (132) and Hunter Vogel (145) went 3-0 as Cascade won duals against host Northeast Goose Lake (72-0) and West Branch (51-27) and lost to Monticello (38-30).
Comets go 0-3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ryder Michels won three decisions at 195 pounds as Bellevue lost duals against Pleasant Valley (75-3), Postville (48-9) and Anamosa (52-18).
Vikings split — At Colesburg, Iowa: Dawson Bergan (120 pounds), Nathaniel Gaul (152), Marcus Gaul (106) and Clayton Davis (113) each went 2-0 as Edgewood-Colesburg beat Central City (42-12) and lost to Starmont (60-24).
West Delaware 47, South Tama 15 — At Manchester, Iowa: Brayden Maury (106 pounds), Staveley Maury (138), Jared Voss (170), Tyger Vaske (195), Christian Nunley (220) and Carson Petlon (285) won by fall as the Hawks beat South Tama.
Wildcats fall twice — At Delhi, Iowa: Tim Harmon (195 pounds) and Devin Smith (285) had pins as Maquoketa Valley lost to East Buchanan, 60-12. Lisbon beat the Wildcats, 75-0.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, St. Ambrose 2 — At Kehl Center: Tye Ojala had 13 kills, Eric Schmidt and Mike Jenkins added 12 apiece, and the Pride beat St. Ambrose, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13.