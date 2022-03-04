NORMAL, Ill. — It wasn’t just dominant.
It was darn near perfection.
Behind a swarming first-half defense, and a balanced scoring attack, the Illinois Class 1A No. 4-ranked Galena girls basketball team made the most out of its first-ever Illinois state-semifinal berth with a 58-31 rout of sixth-ranked Serena on Thursday at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University.
Galena (32-3) advanced to the 1A state championship game to face top-ranked Brimfield (31-4) on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Claire Martensen led the Pirates with 14 points, Gracie Furlong had 13, Addie Hefel 10, Taylor Burcham nine, and Maggie Furlong added eight to pace the Pirates in scoring.
“Oh my gosh, that was amazing,” Burcham said. “We were really skilled last year, but unfortunately, because of COVID we couldn’t go to (the postseason). This year, we worked our butts off for this opportunity and it just feels amazing.”
Galena jumped out to a 7-0 lead behind three quick scores from Hefel, Maggie Furlong, and Gracie Furlong. A Martensen 3-pointer and baskets by Hannah Lacey and Gracie Furlong gave the Pirates a commanding 15-0 lead after the first quarter.
Five different Pirates recorded baskets in the opening frame in a collective 6-for-9 shooting effort. More impressive, however, was the stingy defense that forced five steals and eight Serena turnovers.
The defense became even more ferocious in the second quarter. Despite scoring only seven points, the Pirates forced five more turnovers in a completely suffocating first half-performance that didn’t allow a single Serena made field goal in the opening 16 minutes.
The Huskers only managed a lone free throw as Galena stormed proudly into the break with a 22-1 lead.
“It was unbelievable that we were up 22-1 at halftime,” Galena senior Maggie Furlong said. “We came into the locker room and Coach told us that we have to act like it was 0-0. It’s always important to us that we keep our foot on the gas, especially the first 3 minutes in the third quarter, like Coach always says.”
While the first half was all about the Pirates’ defense, Galena’s offense came blazing out of the locker room.
It was timely, too, as so did Serena’s.
After a nightmarish one-point first half effort, the Huskers put up 20 alone in the third quarter, but were unable to gain any ground because Galena answered with 22.
After Galena broke the Illinois High School Association record for fewest points allowed in a half, the teams’ 42-point combined effort in the third tied the Class 1A record for most points in a quarter.
Martensen netted seven points, and Gracie Furlong and Hefel added six apiece during the Pirates’ third-quarter outburst that kept them comfortably ahead, 44-21, heading into the final frame.
“They’re 33-2 coming into this game and they hadn’t lost a game since November,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said, referring to Serena. “I told our kids at halftime, ‘They are going to make a run. Don’t expect to hold them to just two points. The great start was hugely important for us, and then that fourth quarter we kind of got on track on defense again.”
Maggie Furlong, who has waited four years to experience the big stage of Redbird Arena, was happy to share this moment with her teammates.
“It was crazy, especially since we’ve never been here before,” she said. “It’s just great to be able to share it with a team that’s so close. We’re like one big family, so that just makes it that much better.”
Added Burcham: “It was awesome. The atmosphere was insane, the court was so big, and just being in this arena was so cool. I loved it. I love being in this environment.”