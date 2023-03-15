Keelee Leitzen did three things in a span of just 2 minutes and 16.9 seconds.
The Dubuque Hempstead standout not only set the state-best time in the 800, she also punched her ticket to the Drake Relays and won a conference title at Tuesday’s Mississippi Valley Conference indoor track and field championships in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Leitzen was among eight area conference champions at Tuesday’s meet, including Dubuque Wahlert’s Meghan McDonald, who won the 60-meter dash and then helped the Golden Eagles win the 4x100, 4x200 and 800 sprint medley relays.
Hempstead’s Julia Gehl (1,500), Western Dubuque’s Brynn Walters (200) and Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas (3,000) also won conference titles.
Hempstead won the team championship over Western Dubuque, 97-78. Wahlert was sixth with 70 points while Senior finished 10th with 23.
McDonald topped an all-area top five to win the 60 in 7.89 seconds over teammate Rylee Steffen (7.98). Walters was third in 8.04, followed by fellow Bobcat Claire Stuntz (8.30) and Hempstead’s Toyriana Hampton (8.52).
Walters (26.21) edged Steffen (26.52) for the 200 crown. Western Dubuque’s Ava Ramler was fourth in 27.58.
Gehl won the 1,500 in 4:46.82, with teammate Brooke O’Brien just more than 11 seconds behind in second (4:57.89).
Klapatauskas ran 11:08.89 in the 3,000 and beat the field by 1:13. Hempstead’s Isabel Brauhn was fourth in 13:08.55.
McDonald, Emma Donovan, Olivia Donovan and Bella Eisbach won the 4x100 in 51.72. Western Dubuque’s Ramler, Natalie Soppe, Erica Ernzen and Walters were second in 52.17. Hempstead’s Akeelah Anderson, Mallory Tomkins, Aubrey Schlichte and Ayla Osterkamp were fourth in 53.69.
The Eagles’ 4x200 quartet of McDonald, Emma Donovan, Eisbach and Steffen ran 1:48.95 to beat Western Dubuque’s runner-up finish of 1:51.97 with Ramler, Lucy Ehlers, Ernzen and Stuntz.
Hempstead’s Evie Henneberry, Maddie Digman, Ellie Hermiston and Gehl finished second in the 4x800 in 10:26.11. Western Dubuque’s Alyssa Klein, Paige Koetz, Gabby Kaiser and Bella Meyers were fifth in 11:01.31.
Wahlert used McDonald, Emma Donovan, Olivia Donovan and Steffen to win the 800 sprint medley relay in 1:52.18. Hempstead’s Anderson, Aubrey Schlichte, Osterkamp and Leitzen were second in 1:54.08 while Western Dubuque’s Katie McKenna, Ehlers, Soppe and Allie Graber placed fourth in 1:58.54.
Hempstead’s Aubrey Schlichte, Maddie Leeser, Natalie Schlichte and O’Brien were runners-up in the 1,600 sprint medley relay in 4:29.35. Wahlert’s Amia Yaklich, Anna Roling, Olivia Donovan and Lilly Graham were third in 4:37.87, and Senior’s Ava Ahart, Sophie Jasper, Mena Nauman and Klapatauskas were fifth in 4:48.90.
Western Dubuque’s Natalie Leisen, Macy Kalb, Kendall Jacobi and Lexi Salow placed third in the shuttle hurdle relay (45.31).
Senior’s Cambel Drapeau was third in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches). Hempstead’s Natalie Schlichte (15-3 ½) and Osterkamp (15-2 ¼) were second and fourth, respectively, in the long jump.
Western Dubuque’s Michaela Silich (32-4 ½) was fourth and Maci Cook (32- ¼) was fifth in the shot put.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Duhawks sweep — At Kissimmee, Fla.: Ashlyn Hemm struck out 10 and allowed just one hit over four innings as Loras blanked the University of New England, 5-0. Grace Houghton homered and drove in two runs as the Duhawks (4-2) beat Wheaton (Mass.) 5-3.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 1-2, MidAmerica Nazarene 0-3 — At Parkville, Mo.: Clarke’s Johnny Blake struck out six and allowed three hits and six hits in a complete-game shutout in the opener.
Thomas Brannon went 2-for-3 and drove in a run in the second game for the Pride, who slipped to 8-9 overall, 1-3 in the Heart of America Conference.
Bethel 6, Loras 2 — At Davenport, Fla.: Max McCallum and Max Cullen had two hits each, but the Duhawks (7-5) lost to Bethel.
