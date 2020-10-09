From the moment she stepped on the varsity stage, four years ago as a freshman starter, Corinne Meier has showed that she belongs on a volleyball court at the next level.
As of this week — in spite of an unusual, contactless recruiting process in the midst of a pandemic — the Dubuque Hempstead senior outside hitter is proud to announce that she’ll be playing next year at the NCAA Division I level.
Meier announced via Twitter on Wednesday night that she has committed to play volleyball at Middle Tennessee State University on a full-ride scholarship.
Because of social distancing requirements, Meier wasn’t able to take an official visit to Murfreesboro, Tenn. She also wasn’t able to meet coaches in person.
But the Blue Raiders staff has continually shown interest in the Mustangs’ leading hitter, and through the many phone conversations she’s had with coaches, Meier knew MTSU was the right fit.
“It definitely was not the conventional recruiting process,” said Meier, a senior who has helped guide Hempstead to a 13-2-1 overall record and a No. 8 ranking in Iowa Class 5A. “Honestly, I have a very good relationship with the coaches. Part of that is because we did have to talk on the phone so much to see if our personalities meshed well together. From the first conversation I had with (assistant coach Jenna Orner) and (head coach Chuck Crawford), I knew that that was the school I wanted to go to.
“It feels good to be committed now because it shows that all of my hard work paid off.”
Meier is the leading hitter in 5A with 232 kills so far this season along with 588 attempts and a .291 kill rate. She eclipsed the career 1,000 kill mark in September and ranks second on Hempstead with 222 digs and 26 aces along with 18 total blocks.
Her play has the Mustangs thinking about big things with the postseason just around the corner. Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf, who has worked with Meier since she was a sophomore, said the MTSU recruit deserves every bit of the praise she’s gotten and is a bona fide D-I athlete.
“Absolutely no surprise at all,” said Arensdorf, who’s now in her second season as head coach of the Mustangs. “She’s definitely become even more powerful as she’s gotten older. Smarter with the ball as far as placement goes. A huge leader on our team, not just in a physical way, but mentally as well.
“Sometimes we have athletes that will come through that are really powerful hitters or really consistent on defense or really good leaders. To have the combination of all of those things that you need in a volleyball player — that’s what makes (Meier) unique and D-I material.”
Meier was a starter on Hempstead’s last state tournament team in 2017 (which featured fellow D-I recruit Jada Wills). She said she discovered that season that Division I volleyball was something she wanted to set her sights on and made it a goal to get to that level ever since.
“Early freshman year, I decided that I wanted to play college volleyball,” Meier said. “I loved the sport. I loved all my teammates. That’s when it kicked in that I can play at the next level and I have to push.
“I needed to work on my confidence because that helped me with all of the physical stuff. Hitting harder, hitting specific shots, placing the ball all over the court, jumping higher and passing for sure — those were all things I worked on.”
Blue Raiders staff hasn’t indicated where Meier specifically will fit on the court with them, but she’s expecting to play either the outside or right side pin. With recruiting out of the way, Meier said she’s focused on making the final playoff push of her decorated volleyball career a memorable one.
“When you get to postseason, it’s all about your mentality,” Meier said. “You have to play to win and play as a team all the time. I’m so excited for our postseason, and I think we can do some great things.”