Ronnie Kramer will never forget Dubuque County’s magical run to the American Legion World Series in 2018.
And, since Sunday, the Minutemen head coach has been reflecting upon that experience to put his players’ minds at ease as they prepared to travel to Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C., for just the second World Series berth in program history.
The Minutemen begin play in the eight-team tournament at noon Thursday against Beverly, Mass., and will also face defending champion Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Midland, Mich., in pool play.
“The biggest question a lot of them have had is, ‘Are we going to be able to compete down there?’ because you naturally think you’re going to be overwhelmed or that the teams are going to be just so good,” said Kramer, an assistant to long-time head coach Rob Hoerner on the 2018 team. “I’ve been telling them I truly believe, if we had a couple of breaks here or there, we could have won the whole thing in 2018.
“It’s a little reassuring. They shouldn’t feel like they’re going to go down there and fall on their face. They remind me a lot of that 2018 team. They deserve to be here. They beat some really good teams in Hastings to make it this far.”
Sawyer Nauman and his younger brother, Tucker, have heard a similar message for the past three years. Their cousin, Joel Vaske, played on the 2018 World Series team.
“Right after they got back, Joel said he felt like they had the team to win it,” said Tucker Nauman, a junior pitcher/second baseman from Western Dubuque High School. “We have a team a lot like them, with great hitting up and down the lineup and a deep pitching staff. And Ronnie tells us all the time this is one of the best teams he’s ever coached. That puts a lot of confidence into us, too.”
Dubuque County earned the berth by going 5-0 at the Mid-South Regional tournament in Hastings, Neb., this weekend.
The Minutemen (13-0) took the winners’ bracket with a 6-4 victory over tournament favorite Cabot, Ark., then got a complete-game, nine-strikeout gem from Aaron Savary to beat Cabot, 3-1, for the championship. Cabot’s roster included five players heading into their sophomore seasons of collegiate baseball.
The Minutemen went 8-0 and won the Iowa state championship this spring to qualify for regionals before dispersing for the summer high school season. Iowa is the only state in the country that plays a summer high school season, forcing Legion ball to the spring.
“We really didn’t know what to expect at regionals, other than it would be a lot tougher competition than our state tournament and maybe we’d get beat,” said first baseman Sawyer Nauman, an all-stater during his senior season at Western Dubuque High School who went 8-for-16 in the regional. “It’s kind of a weird feeling, because we haven’t lost as a group yet. That’s a little strange for me, especially after our high school finished below .500.
“But this is a really good team, and we’ve played with a lot of confidence, even going back to the spring. Arkansas was really, really good, and everyone thought they were the favorites. But we beat them twice, so it’s not like it was some kind of fluke. We beat them twice, fair and square.”
Dubuque County outscored its opponents, 37-21, in the regional tournament. The Minutemen also beat teams from Colorado, Nebraska and Missouri.
“It was actually a pretty tough regional, so to go undefeated is only going to give us confidence going to North Carolina,” Savary said. “I’m sure every team down there is going to be good, because they had to win a regional to get there. But we feel like we can beat anyone after this weekend.”
The Minutemen roster includes players from all six high schools in Dubuque County and is sponsored by Cascade Post 528, Dyersville Post 137, Dubuque Post 6, Epworth Post 650 and Farley Post 656.
Jake Brosius, Savary, Garrett Kadolph and Landon Stoll represent Wahlert, the Iowa Class 3A state runner-up. Hempstead, a Class 4A state quarterfinalist, will be represented by Trey Schaber and Michael Garrett. The Mustangs’ Logan Runde, who won two games on the mound for the Minutemen at Hastings, cannot make the trip to Shelby because he will be reporting to Iowa Western Community College.
Senior’s representatives include regional MVP Cole Smith, Gavin Guns and Ray Schlosser. The Rams’ Ben Hefel, the hitting star of the state tournament, missed the regional and will not play at the World Series due to injury.
Dyersville Beckman’s Owen Huehnergarth, Nick Offerman and Logan Burchard and Cascade’s Eli Green and Ted Weber also play for the Minutemen.
“What makes this team so special is everyone contributes,” Brosius said. “We don’t have just one star player. Everybody can hit the ball and everybody can field the ball. That’s exactly what you need to have a winning team. You need a whole unit.
“On top of that, it’s a great group of guys. We’ve all gotten along really well since the spring, but we’ve actually gotten tighter since regionals. When you’re all together in a hotel for five days, it gives you a chance to bond. That’s huge for our team.”