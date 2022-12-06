CASCADE, Iowa — If Tuesday was any indication, there may be a renewed rivalry forming in the River Valley Conference.

Meeting for the first time as RVC rivals, Cascade and Maquoketa gave a raucous crowd an instant, emotion-swinging classic at Cascade High School. The Cougars (2-0, 2-0 River Valley) erased an 18-point first-half deficit with a third-quarter surge to come back and stun the Cardinals, 57-56.

