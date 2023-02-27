Fresh off an American Rivers Conference tournament championship, the No. 19-ranked Loras College women’s basketball team will serve as a hosting school in the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time in program history.

The Duhawks will play host to a four-team pod of the NCAA Tournament with two opening-round games on Friday and a second-round game on Saturday. Loras will face Knox College in one game, while Washington University, which received votes in the latest NCAA poll, will face No. 13 Trine University in the other at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.