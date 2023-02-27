Fresh off an American Rivers Conference tournament championship, the No. 19-ranked Loras College women’s basketball team will serve as a hosting school in the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time in program history.
The Duhawks will play host to a four-team pod of the NCAA Tournament with two opening-round games on Friday and a second-round game on Saturday. Loras will face Knox College in one game, while Washington University, which received votes in the latest NCAA poll, will face No. 13 Trine University in the other at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
Loras (23-4) finished second in the A-R-C regular-season standings at 14-2. The Duhawks have won 10 straight, including wins over Simpson College and the regular season champions and No. 24 Wartburg College last week to capture the A-R-C Tournament championship. Loras also handed the Knights their only league loss on the final day of the regular season.
With the tournament championship, the Duhawks earned the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA field. It’s the program’s first appearance in the big dance since the 2019-20 season that saw the Duhawks win two games to reach the Sweet 16 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the tournament.
Central Methodist 82, Clarke 72 — At Fayette, Mo.: The top-seeded Eagles captured the Heart of America Conference tournament championship Monday night by defeating the second-seeded Pride for the third time this season. Central Methodist won, 71-64, at home on Nov. 26 and earned a 79-61 decision Feb. 4 at Clarke.
Clarke scratched and clawed for most of the game, but the Eagles used a 19-13 scoring edge in the second quarter to build an eight-point advantage before holding back a Pride comeback bid. Clarke pulled to within six points at the end of the third quarter, but the Eagles salted away the win by outscoring the Pride, 24-20, down the stretch.
Tina Ubl led Clarke with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Emma Kelchen contributed 14 points and Giana Michels had 11 points. Skylar Culbertson led the Pride with 11 rebounds.
Central Methodist got 18 points from Daryna Bachkarova, 17 from Leianya Massenat and 15 from Jaicia Canady.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dubuque 5, Albion 4 — At Davenport, Fla.: Cole DeStefanis went 4-for-4, and Jake Cekander, George Pavlopoulos added two hits apiece as the Spartans improved to 4-0. Parker Allen homered, and Edward Rosas earned the win with six innings of seven-hit ball. Hempstead grad Derek Hardin allowed two runs on two hits in relief.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Spartans swept — At Winter Haven, Fla.: The University of Dubuque fell to 1-5 with a pair of losses at the Spring Games. Grace Lagerhausen managed UD’s lone hit in a 6-0 loss to Bridgewater College in the opener. Moravian topped the Spartans, 15-8, in the second game. Sage Snyder went 4-for-4, and Lindsey Gawrys and Jessica Forder collected two hits apiece for Dubuque.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Missouri Baptist 11, Clarke 2 — At Clarke: Alec Kolander and Justyse White scored the goals for the Pride in the home defeat.
