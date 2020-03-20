Luka Garza has ended another long drought for the Iowa men’s basketball team.
The Hawkeyes’ 6-foot-11 center was a near-unanimous pick for The Associated Press’ All-America first team, announced Friday. Garza is just the third Iowa men’s basketball player to be named first-team all-American by the AP and the first since 1952.
Garza was named on 63 of 65 ballots by the media voting panel and was joined on the first team by Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard. Toppin was the only unanimous pick.
Garza joins Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as the Hawkeyes’ only AP first-team All-Americans.
“I never could have envisioned this,” Garza told The AP. “It's honestly crazy, but it's what I did all the work for and what I'm going to continue to strive for. It kind of adds motivation for me just knowing that putting in the hard work, it can all pay off and makes me grateful for the situation I'm in and the program I'm at.”
Kansas landed a pair of players on the second team in Devon Dotson and Udoka Abubuike. Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn and Duke’s Vernon Carey rounded out the second team while Duke’s Tre Jones, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, Maryland’s Jalen Smith and Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev comprised the third team.
Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley, Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski, Villanova’s Saddiq Bey and Arkansas’ Mason Jones earned honorable mention.
Garza, a Washington D.C. native who already became the first Iowa men’s basketball player to be named a national player of the year, is halfway to earning consensus All-American honors. He was also named first-team All-America by Sporting News. The NCAA uses All-America teams from The AP, Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association to determine consensus All-Americans. The NABC and USBWA are expected to announce their teams next week.
Garza averaged a career-best 32 minutes per game this season and led the Hawkeyes with 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He established new career highs in points (740), field goals (287), 3-point field goals (39), rebounds (305), assists (36), blocks (55) and steals (26).
He scored a career-high 44 points in a Dec. 6 game at Michigan and had 38 in a Feb. 13 game at Indiana -- the two highest outputs by a Big Ten player this season. Garza scored at least 30 points five times this season and topped the 20-point mark 25 times in 31 games.
He was perhaps at his best in big games. In 12 games against ranked teams, Garza averaged 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He scored at least 20 points in 11 straight games against top-25 teams, the longest such streak since Connecticut’s Kemba Walker in 2011.
Iowa went 20-11 this season and was 11-9 in the Big Ten Conference. The Hawkeyes were seeded fifth for the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, but didn’t get to play their first game after the tournament and all subsequent postseason events were canceled by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.