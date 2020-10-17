In back-to-back weeks, the West Delaware football team took care of business against Waterloo East.
This week, though, it meant a little bit more.
The Hawks took down the Trojans, 56-6, on Friday in Manchester, Iowa, to advance through the first round of the Iowa Class 3A District 8 playoffs.
A week ago, West Delaware (8-1) defeated Waterloo East, 62-6, to wrap up the regular season.
The win propels the Hawks to the second round next Friday where they will host Western Dubuque. West Delaware defeated the Bobcats, 49-14, on Oct. 2 in Manchester.
CLASS 2A
West Liberty 35, Maquoketa 16 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals lost their Iowa Class 2A playoff opener and close out their season at 2-4. West Liberty will face Mount Vernon in the second round after the Mustangs defeated Vinton-Shellsburg, 25-15.
CLASS A
East Buchanan 30, Bellevue 6 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jacob Waller’s scoop-and-score touchdown in the third quarter put the Comets on the board, but East Buchanan proved too much for Bellevue in the playoffs a week after the Buccaneers lost to the Comets, 41-22. Bellevue closes the season at 3-3.
Clayton Ridge 62, North Linn 42 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Justin Cook scored five touchdowns — all in the second half — along with 320 rushing yards as the Eagles rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to defeat North Linn. Clayton Ridge (3-5) plays at No. 4-ranked Edgewood-Colesburg in the second round of the Iowa Class A playoffs
Maquoketa Valley 56, North Tama 46 — At Traer, Iowa: The Wildcats (2-6) pulled off their first win since Week 3 in their Iowa Class A playoff opener and will take on Lisbon in the second round.
WISCONSIN
Belmont 36, Elkhart-Lake-Glenbeulah 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: Riley Christiansen scored three of his four touchdowns in the first quarter, Will Cutler returned the opening kickoff for six, and the Braves (3-0) took sole possession of first place in the eight-man Southern Conference.
Lancaster 51, Dodgeville 6 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Flying Arrows improved to 3-1 in a blowout win and will host Darlington next week.
Platteville 36, Iowa-Grant 28 (3OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen earned a wild win over the Panthers that needed three extra periods to decide. Platteville improved to 1-3. Iowa-Grant fell to 0-3.
Highland32, Potosi/Cassville 27 — At Highland, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville (2-1) dropped its first game of the season in a nailbiter. They’ll look to rebound at home next week against Iowa-Grant.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Clayton Ridge 3rd in league meet — At West Union, Iowa: Keaton Reimer placed ninth, followed by Gavin Moser (15th), Teagan Palmer (16th) and Erick Flores (24th) as Clayton Ridge finished third at the Upper Iowa Conference meet Thursday. The Eagles girls did not have a team score, but Abby Gaul took 30th individually.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Platteville 3, Dodgeville 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maddie Cooley had 12 kills, and Madison Devlin and Alayna Digman chipped in 10 apiece to lead the Hillmen to a 27-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19 win on Thursday. Emily Fields put up 38 assists, while Catherine Tashner had 20 digs, Devlin had 18 digs and Paige Wagner had 12 digs.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Graceland 0 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Kelsi Chambers had a team-high 11 kills and Dubuque Hempstead grad Alana Cooksley finished with 15 assists as the Pride (7-6) swept.