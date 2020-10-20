Kiersten Schmitt could feel the positive vibes surrounding the Iowa State University volleyball program from two hours away.
The Dyersville Beckman junior all-stater this summer verbally committed to play for Cyclones coach Christy Johnson-Lynch beginning in 2022. And, because the recruiting process took place in the coronavirus world, Schmitt’s feel for the program came in somewhat unconventional ways.
“I really loved the atmosphere Iowa State has,” Schmitt said. “They have such a great program, and it just felt like home. Christy and all the coaching staff made me feel very welcome, and I love how we’ve grown our relationships over every single phone call we’ve had since the process began. It isn’t just about volleyball. We’ve gotten to know each other as people more and more.
“Since I couldn’t go on an official visit — obviously because of COVID — I talked with several of the players over Zoom, which made me want to commit even more. I found out they loved it, too, and that really made me want to play for Iowa State.”
Johnson-Lynch has built a powerhouse program since taking over the program in 2005. After finishing 16-15 and missing the postseason in her inaugural campaign, she has never finished lower than five games over .500 while building a 306-155 overall record (169-95 in the ultra-competitive Big 12 Conference) and making 14 consecutive postseason appearances. That includes five trips to the regional semifinals.
Schmitt, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter/right-side hitter, will bring plenty of versatility to the Cyclones. She won a state championship as a freshman on Beckman’s shuttle hurdle relay and has qualified for state in the high jump.
Through 30 volleyball matches covering 75 sets this season, Schmitt has accumulated 269 kills against 65 errors in 557 attempts for a .370 hitting efficiency. She has also contributed 35 solo blocks, 66 total blocks, 94 digs and has connected on 174 of 186 serves (93.5%).
Schmitt cracked the varsity as a sophomore last season and contributed 267 kills against 73 errors in 579 swings for a .335 efficiency in 51 matches covering 128 sets. She added 22 solo blocks, 69 total blocks and 93 digs while going 100-for-115 (87%) from the service line. Schmitt earned second-team all-state accolades and made the all-state tournament team after helping the Trailblazers reach the state final.
“Kiersten’s an extremely talented young lady,” said Todd Troutman, who has led the Trailblazers to a 28-9 record in his 24th season as head coach. “I would be very interested to see exactly where they’re going to use her, because she has some skills that would be a lot of fun to utilize at that level. She’s not real big or imposing for an outside hitter, but her vertical (leap) is just so incredible. She plays like 6-2 because of her wingspan and her ability to jump.
“Her athleticism and her vertical really set her apart from a lot of female athletes. You just don’t see that ability to elevate. She can play above the net, which adds a whole new dimension to her game. And she has some setting ability, too. So, they’re going to have a lot of really good options with her. They’ve got themselves a heck of an athlete.”
And she has dedicated herself to the craft. Her commitment to Iowa State only marked the beginning of her journey, not a final destination.
“I know I have to keep on being productive in the weight room, keep pushing myself in practice and wanting to be a better player every day,” Schmitt said. “Since committing, it honestly has made me work 10 times harder than I was. I just want to keep progressing so I can make an impact when I get to Iowa State in a couple of years.
“It’s a big weight lifted off my shoulders to have my college commitment out of the way. I can just focus on playing.”
The No. 8-ranked Trailblazers open Iowa Class 2A Region 7 play on Wednesday against Bellevue.