The tri-state area has produced plenty of high school baseball talent in the past few seasons, and this year’s senior class is no different.
Eight area players earned spots on the Rawlings/Perfect Game Preseason All-American and All-Central Region Teams, released Monday.
Tommy Specht, a silky left-handed hitting outfielder from Dubuque Wahlert, topped the list by being selected as a first-team all-American. A year ago, Rawlings and Perfect Game named him to its Underclass All-American First Team.
Specht, who has signed a national letter of intent with Southeastern Conference power Kentucky, graduated at the semester and has concluded his high school playing career. He has been preparing for this summer’s Major League Baseball Draft.
Specht played the first half of last summer with the high school team before joining the Mississippi-based East Coast Sox travel organization. Iowa’s top-ranked prospect in the graduating class of 2022 also participated in the USA Baseball- and MLB-sponsored Prospect Development Pipeline League in Cary, N.C., the Area Code Games in San Diego and the Perfect Game All-American Classic, also in San Diego, during a busy summer on the showcase circuit.
Specht was the lone Iowan selected to the 57-senior first-team all-American squad. He also earned first-team all-Central Region, which includes players from 13 states — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
A pair of University of Iowa-bound seniors earned second-team all-Central Region accolades. Dubuque Wahlert right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary and Dubuque Hempstead shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer both led their teams to the state tournament last summer.
The senior all-region honorable mention list includes: Hempstead catcher George Sherlock, a Southeastern Community College commit; Western Dubuque first baseman Garrett Kadolph, an Augustana College commit; Dubuque Senior catcher Ray Schlosser; Mineral Point outfielder Dominik McVay, a Wisconsin-Whitewater commit; and Western Dubuque right-handed pitcher Ryker Staudenmaier.
Bellevue’s EGLSEDER INDUCTED INTO IOWA HALL OF FAME
Former Bellevue Marquette standout Jordan Eglseder joined the Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame last week during the state tournament.
A three-time first-team all-state center and two-time state tournament qualifier, Eglseder graduated from Marquette with 1,911 points and 1,109 rebounds in just three varsity seasons. He was named captain of the Class 1A all-tournament team in 2004 and 2006 and led the Mohawks to a runner-up finish as a senior.
Eglseder went on to become a three-year starter at the University of Northern Iowa. He graduated with 1,066 points and 656 rebounds and played on the 2009 and 2010 NCAA tournament teams. He briefly played with the Houston Rockets in 2010, then spent four years playing professional basketball abroad.
IGHSAU’S COOLEY TO JOIN NATIONAL HALL OF FAME
Former Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union executive secretary Dr. E. Wayne Cooley will be inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations Hall of Fame this summer. He will join 11 other honorees at a July 1 induction ceremony during the NFHS Summer Meeting in San Antonio, Texas.
Cooley served as the executive secretary of the IGHSAU from 1954 until his 2002 retirement and expanded the girls athletic programs from one sport, basketball, to 10. He is most recognized for making Iowa’s six-on-six state basketball tournament one of the premier athletic events in the state and guided the transition from the six-player game to the five-player game in 1994. He also served as president of the United States Track and Field Federation.
Cooley passed away in 2013 at the age of 90.
GRANNY BASKETBALL HOSTING EVENT IN HOLY CROSS
The Dubuque Kipper Cuties Granny Basketball Team will be hosting three teams this Saturday at LaSalle Catholic School in Holy Cross, Iowa. The Dubuque Kipper Cuties will be playing at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The games are open to the public.