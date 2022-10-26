07162021-hempsteadvbettendorfbaseball5-kg.JPG
Former Dubuque Hempstead all-state pitcher Logan Runde verbally committed to Florida International University this week. He is a sophomore at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

 Telegraph Herald file

Todd Rima knew he would be adding a lively arm to his Kirkwood Community College pitching staff when Logan Runde arrived on campus late this summer.

But more than just his explosive fastball and movement in a four-pitch mix, the former Dubuque Hempstead right-hander blew away his new head coach with his competitive drive.

