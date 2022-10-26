Todd Rima knew he would be adding a lively arm to his Kirkwood Community College pitching staff when Logan Runde arrived on campus late this summer.
But more than just his explosive fastball and movement in a four-pitch mix, the former Dubuque Hempstead right-hander blew away his new head coach with his competitive drive.
The whole package led Runde to a scholarship opportunity with the Florida International University baseball program. And after a campus visit earlier this week, Runde verbally committed to join long-time travel teammate Owen Puk at the Miami-based NCAA Division I school that plays in the highly competitive Conference USA.
“It’s pretty exciting, but I don’t want to get caught up in a roller coaster of emotions right now,” Runde, an Iowa Class 4A all-state selection as a senior in 2021, said Wednesday morning. “Committing to Florida International isn’t the end result, it’s actually just a beginning and I know there is still a lot of hard work still ahead of me.
“I don’t just want to go down there for two years and have it be the end of my baseball career. I want to keep putting in the work and put myself in a position where, hopefully, I can get drafted. If that doesn’t happen, at least I’ll know I tried my hardest and I won’t have any regret.”
Rima witnessed that mentality for the first time in August, when Runde transferred to Kirkwood after posting a 2-0 record, two saves, a 6.63 ERA and 16 strikeouts in just 19 innings of work primarily as a reliever at Iowa Western Community College. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound power pitcher sought stability in a program after head coach Marc Rardin moved on to Western Kentucky University after 20 seasons at Iowa Western.
“What you learn right away is Logan has a focus and a drive and competitive spirit that is just different,” said Rima, the 11th-year head coach at Kirkwood. “You put that with the stuff he has, and it’s allowed him to get an incredible offer from Florida International.
“Logan just wants to be so good. It’s not just when he’s on the mound in a game setting, but he’s that way when he goes about his bullpen sessions and when he plays catch every single day. It has purpose. For his age, it’s very mature the way he goes about his business. When we got him, I didn’t know that about him, so that was a surprise, but, because of that, he can really help lead a staff.”
And that’s saying something in a program that has reached the National Junior College Athletic Association the past two seasons and three of the last four. The Eagles’ pitching staff includes several veterans who have also committed to NCAA Division I programs.
“It says a lot about Logan that guys come around and watch when he throws a bullpen, just so they can see how he goes about it,” Rima said. “He gets so laser focused that he tunes everything else out except for that next pitch.”
Runde, who will turn 20 next week, established himself as an elite arm at Hempstead, where he went 14-5 with 137 strikeouts in 121 innings during three seasons as a starting pitcher. As a senior he went 6-1 with a 2.79 ERA, 59 strikeouts and just nine walks in 47 2/3 innings while leading the Mustangs to the Class 4A state tournament for a second consecutive season.
Since graduating from Hempstead, Runde increased his fastball velocity a few clicks to 93 mph while developing a cutter and four-seam fastball with movement. He has tinkered with his grips and can throw a slider, curveball and change-up for strikes.
“Logan has worked tremendously hard, not just to develop his pitches, but he’s gotten after it in the weight room to become a lot stronger and more mobile,” said Jeff Rapp, the Hempstead head coach and Runde’s uncle. “It hasn’t just been these last two years since he graduated. Logan has worked to put himself in this position his entire life. It’s been his goal as long as I can remember to get a Division I offer. He certainly earned it, and I’m really happy for him.”
Runde will join a Florida International program headed in a new direction under first-year head coach Rich Witten, who helped Virginia Commonwealth become a perennial power in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Sean Thompson, who pitched in the Chicago White Sox organization, serves as the Panthers’ pitching coach, and former New York Yankees scout Brian Jeroloman coordinates the school’s recruiting.
“What really appealed to me was the two pillars they focus on: development and culture,” Runde said. “It helped that they have a lot of connections with Major League Baseball and they’ve shown that they can develop their players for pro ball.”
Puk, who helped lead Marion to the Iowa Class 3A state championship in 2021, played a key role in the recruitment of Runde to FIU. The two have been friends since middle school and have trained together during the offseasons.
Puk’s older brother, A.J., pitches for the Oakland Athletics and has helped Runde with mechanics and pitch grips. One of the Puk family’s pitching mentors, Perfect Game coach Travis Mueller, has also worked with Runde.
“It was really nice to have a reliable resource to tell me how the coaches actually do things and how everything works,” Runde said. “Owen and I have spent a lot of hours together doing baseball, and he told me he absolutely loves it down there. It’ll be a big plus to have one of your best friends as your teammate.”
At Kirkwood, Runde plays alongside another of his closest friends in former teammate Zach Sabers, who last month committed to pitch for Campbell University next fall.
“It’s been really cool and a lot of fun reliving all the memories we’ve had since we were like 12 years old playing against each other and then becoming teammates,” Runde said.
Following the season with Kirkwood, Runde plans to train with former Clarke University pitcher Jakob Kirman at Xtreme Strength and Sports Performance and possibly pitch for the Waterloo Bucks of the summer collegiate Northwoods League. Runde pitched five games for the Bucks in June and struck out 18 hitters in 15 innings of work.
