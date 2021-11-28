The Iowa High School Athletic Association will go back to the future this season.
At the urging of the coaches advisory board, the state meet will return to a prelim/finals format at the University of Iowa.
Here is a capsule look at the boys high school swimming season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Rick Loeffelholz (20th season)
Last season — 15th at Iowa state meet
Returning state qualifiers — Senior George Holesinger finished fourth in the 100 freestyle in 45.62, seventh in the 200 freestyle in 1:42.65, led off the 200 free relay that took 12th in 1:29.34 and anchored the 400 free relay that went 3:16.48 for 13th place; senior Aiden Yaklich took 26th in the 50 freestyle in 22.34, swam the butterfly leg on the 18th-place 200 medley relay that went 1:42.65, anchored the 200 free relay and led off the 400 free relay; senior Mitchell Konicheck finished 30th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.60 and swam the breaststroke on the medley relay; sophomore Brandon Decker swam the freestyle leg of the medley relay and the second leg of the 200 free relay; Michael Rhett Gilbertson swam the second leg on the 400 free relay.
Other returning letterwinners —Dustin Coyle (soph., freestyle), Zach Wenger (soph., individual medley, freestyle), Reece Drew (soph., freestyle).
Promising newcomers — Kyle Powers (fresh., freestyle), Braden Wenger (fresh., IM), Austin Hammel (fresh., IM), Mason Lemm (fresh., butterfly, backstroke), Nate Pline (fresh.).
Mustangs swimming in college — Dalton Hammel (Iowa Central), Jacob Wenger (Luther).
Outlook — Holesinger returns after setting school standards in the 100 and 200 freestyles and earning Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division athlete of the year honors. Loeffelholz shouldn’t have to worry about depth, with 37 swimmers out this winter. He hopes to find another diamond in the rough like Konichek, who qualified for state despite just beginning competitive swimming as a freshman.
SENIOR
Coach — Jesse Huff (6th season)
Last season — Did not score at Iowa state meet
Returning state qualifiers — Sophomore Jarrett Herber swam the butterfly on the 21st-place 200 medley relay that swam 1:44.59 and led off the 22nd-place 200 free relay that went 1:32.64.
Other returning letterwinner — Brady Noel (sr., sprint freestyle).
Promising newcomers — Zack Heiar (fresh., breaststroke, IM, sprints), Walter Freund (fresh., backstroke, IM), Jack Tonn (sr., freestyle).
Rams swimming in college — Joe Maddux (Ripon), Brian Day (Loras), Gavin Hall (Iowa Central).
Outlook — The Rams opened the season last week with just 13 swimmers on the roster, but Huff will have a strong nucleus. The roster includes six seniors, one junior, three sophomores and three freshmen. Herber earned all-MVC honors in three events, while Noel landed honorable mention accolades in a pair of events.
PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER
Coach — Matt Wunderlin (7th season)
Last season — Did not compete
Returning letterwinner — Bryce Wunderlin (sr., butterfly and breaststroke.
Promising newcomers — Titus Wunderlin (soph., sprints, backstroke), Owen Fritz (soph., sprints, backstroke), Austin Ruter (fresh., distance, breaststroke), Clement Duve (fresh., IM), Zeke Schwartz (fresh., distance events).
Outlook — The Platteville/Lancaster co-op program did not compete last season, as the University of Wisconsin-Platteville did not allow visitors into the campus pool due to coronavirus concerns. With a young team, the co-op will be able to build experience for the upcoming seasons.