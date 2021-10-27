West Delaware players celebrate after defeating Vinton-Shellsburg in an Iowa Class 3A regional final on Tuesday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Hawks won, 25-14, 25-9, 25-8, to clinch a trip to the state tournament.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — West Delaware is looking forward to some tougher competition.
The Hawks are definitely about to get it.
But when it came to regional play, Iowa Class 3A second-ranked West Delaware swept through its competitors, first blanking Oelwein and Waukon before finishing a perfect run through 3A Region 8 on Tuesday night with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-8 victory over Vinton-Shellsburg in the regional final at Cedar Falls High School.
“It was just a team effort all the way around,” said Hawks junior outside hitter Liv Schulte, who helped West Delaware close out the regional crown in a brisk 59 minutes. “Serve-receive, passers, everyone was digging and getting us sets and giving us tempo.”
The Hawks (40-5) advanced to the Iowa state tournament for the fourth straight season after finishing runner-up last fall. West Delaware will play Unity Christian (28-4) in its state quarterfinal on Tuesday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
“We’ve had great practices and that’s always a big thing,” West Delaware coach Brett Mather said. “Get better every practice. We always know the next round is always tougher. When you get down there and there’s only eight teams left, there’s no easy teams. The girls are focused on us and keep bringing it to every opponent.”
Schulte delivered 13 kills and 11 digs for the Hawks, while Jaci Bries and Brooke Krogmann added 10 kills apiece. Carlee Smith provided 41 assists and Kayla Felton chipped in 18 digs and six ace serves.
“It’s a lot of fun down in Cedar Rapids and we’re looking forward to the tough competition,” said Felton, a senior. “It’s going to be fun. We wanted it from the first day of practice this season. We’ve been working for it every single day. We were determined to get back.”
Vinton-Shellsburg (19-18) pushed the Hawks at the beginning of the opening set, but by the mid-point West Delaware began converting with its quick-strike offense and it was never really close the rest of the way.
“Early on in the match, I felt our girls maintained their composure and kept doing what we do and focusing on us,” Mather said. “Once we got our passing going, we were able to move it around and caused a lot of problems.”
Now the Hawks return to Cedar Rapids with their sights on the program’s second state championship, after claiming the 4A state trophy in 2015.
“We just wanted to get back,” Schulte said. “It wasn’t really a set goal, but it was always in our heads. Just make progress every day.”