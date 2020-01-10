PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Division 3 top-ranked Platteville Hillmen outlasted Lily Krahn’s second half scoring spurt to remain undefeated with a 44-36 win over No. 8-ranked Prairie du Chien Thursday night.
The Hillmen (13-0, 4-0), who defeated Prairie du Chien three times last season, led, 19-15, at the half before the Blackhawk’s sophomore guard scored 11 of her 21 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half to give Prairie du Chien a 31-30 lead. Platteville knotted the score back up at the 8:40 mark on a Josie Nies free throw before reclaiming the lead on a Camryn Nies free throw with 6:13 to play.
“Lily is a great player and we knew she was going to make plays,” Josie Nies said. “I knew that it was my job to limit her shots, because she’s going to make them.”
Krahn did not score in the final 10 minutes of the game, as the Blackhawks were held to just five points after taking the lead in the second half.
“Josie did a great job defensively on Krahn,” Platteville coach Mike Foley said. “She and Becca Hoyer are two of the best defensive players in the southern half of the state, and they don’t always get the credit for that.”
Josie Nies finished the game with 11 points, behind Sami Martin’s 15. Freshman Camryn Nies added nine points for the Hillmen.
The Hillmen battled late foul trouble, with Martin on the bench with four at the 8:33 mark.
“These girls handle adversity well,” Foley said. “They don’t get down and they play unselfish basketball. We knew coming in that this was going to be an extremely tough game with the physicality of Prairie du Chien. Our girls stepped up to the challenge.”
No other Blackhawk scored more than four points. They fell to 9-3, 3-1 in SWC play.
The Hillmen defeated Division 3 third-ranked Lake Mills on Jan. 4.
“We are coming together and communicating better as a team,” Foley said. “That was a nice win for us and showed we are right where we want to be.”