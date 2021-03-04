After a condensed regular season that consisted of just eight conference games, the UW-Platteville men’s basketball team opened WIAC tournament play with a 67-53 victory over UW-River Falls in the semifinal round.
The Pioneers will travel to UW-La Crosse, which defeated UW-Oshkosh, for Friday’s championship contest.
Senior forward Justin Stovall led UW-P with 24 points, going 7-for-10 from the field, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Blake McCann added 13 points and Quentin Shields finished with 10 for the Pioneers.
Platteville used an 8-0 scoring run at the end of the first half to break open a tie game and take a 30-22 advantage into the locker room.
After River Falls opened the second half on an 11-5 run, UW-P countered with a 9-2 run of its own to extend the lead back to nine. The Pioneers sealed the victory by scoring 12 of the final 17 points of the contest.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wartburg 50, Loras 42 — At Waverly, Iowa: Loras was tied with No. 4-ranked Wartburg at the half, but the Knights surged ahead late. Sami Martin led the Duhawks (5-6, 3-5 A-R-C) with 15 points.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Stockton 54, Galena 38 — At Galena, Ill.: Stockton broke open a tight contest with a fourth quarter outburst to sink the Pirates. Tiana Timpe led the Blackhawks with 23 points, while Corrina Noble had 13 for Galena.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 63, Warren 38 — At Hanover, Ill.: River Ridge/Scales Mound ran with an early lead and never looked back in a blowout victory. Sydney Driscoll led RR/SM with 17 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Benum 19, Dubuque 9 — At Oyen Field: Tanner Weis led the Spartans with three goals, but it wasn’t enough as Dubuque fell to 1-2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Augustana 12, Loras 8 — At Loras: A five-goal deficit after the first period was too much for the Duhawks to overcome as they fell at home in their season opener. Hannah Medina led Loras with four goals.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Luther 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: Lyndsi Wilgenbusch had 16 kills and Krystal Tranel added 13 digs as the Duhawks moved to 4-0 on the year with the four-set victory (25-22, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19).