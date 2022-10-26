10112022-lorasvsudwomenssoccer1-sg.JPG
Loras’ Hannah Schmitz heads the ball during an Oct. 11 game against the University of Dubuque. Schmitz scored the winning goal on Wednesday as the Duhawks beat Wartburg, 2-0, and clinched the American Rivers Conference regular-season championship.

 Stephen Gassman

The American Rivers Conference soccer championships will go through the Rock Bowl.

Again.

