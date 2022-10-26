The American Rivers Conference soccer championships will go through the Rock Bowl.
Again.
Hannah Schmitz scored in the 33rd minute and Lauren Riggle scored an insurance goal in the second half as the NCAA Division III No. 18-ranked Duhawks beat No. 7 Wartburg, 2-0, on Tuesday night at the Rock Bowl.
Loras (14-0-3, 8-0) won the regular-season championship for the sixth time in seven seasons and sent the Knights (15-1-2, 6-1-1) to their first loss of the season.
It is Loras’ 15th regular-season championship overall.
Dubuque 5, Buena Vista 0 — At Oyen Field: Emma Kober, Riley Trudeau, Mya Wesling, Baylee Vincent and Alyssa Tranchita scored goals as the Spartans (6-4-7, 3-2-3 A-R-C) clinched the No. 4 seed for the conference tournament.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 2, Wartburg 2 — At Rock Bowl: Michael Koutsopanagos and Jared Block scored in the first half to give Loras a lead, but the Duhawks (9-5-2, 5-1-2 A-R-C) missed a chance to clinch the regular-season conference championship.
Dubuque 6, Buena Vista 0 — At Oyen Field: Michael Poitry, Gavin Woolridge and Brandon Kaup scored goals in the first half, and Jonny Wiggins, Robert Larson and Akim Baba Traore scored in the second as the Spartans clinched the No. 6 seed for the American Rivers Conference tournament with a win over the Beavers.
Grand View 3, Clarke 1 — At Des Moines: Jonathan Velasquez scored in the 90th minute for the Pride (8-4-3, 5-4-3 Heart of America Conference), but it wasn’t enough to get past the Vikings (9-6-3, 7-4-1).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UW-Platteville 3, Loras 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Madilyn Schultz had 14 kills, Camryn Johnston added 13 and Emma Carlson had 12, and the Pioneers (21-7) beat the Duhawks (8-17), 22-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Clear Creek-Amana 3, West Delaware 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Clippers knocked off the reigning Class 3A state champion in their Iowa Class 4A regional final, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20. The Hawks finished the season 29-15.
River Ridge 2, Morrison 0 — At Annawan, Ill.: the Wildcats swept Morrison, 25-22, 25-11, in an Illinois Class 1A Annawan Regional quarterfinal and will play Forreston in the regional semifinals today.
Dakota 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Rockford, Ill.: Dakota swept the Hornets in their Illinois Class 1A Rockford Christian Life Regional quarterfinal, 25-23, 25-19.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
East Dubuque co-op programs advance — East Dubuque/Galena advanced both its boys and girls teams to the sectional meets this weekend.
The girls, led by Avery Engle’s fifth-place finish, placed seventh as a team to earn the final qualifying spot at last weekend’s Illinois Class 1A Winnebago Regional.
The boys finished fifth as a team. Both programs will compete at the Oregon Sectional meet on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.