The quick-strike Muskegon Lumberjacks didn’t allow a Dubuque comeback for a second straight night.
Cameron Berg and Danil Gushchin scored two goals apiece in the first two periods, and the Lumberjacks rolled to a 5-1 victory on Friday night at Mystique Community Ice Center. On Thursday, Muskegon held on for a 6-5 victory after the Fighting Saints scored three times in the third period.
The two teams wrap up their three-game series at 7:05 tonight at Mystique.
“The three games prior to tonight, we were making progress and climbing, but tonight we took a step backwards,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “Tonight, we got beat from start to finish. We didn’t have it, and Muskegon won all the races and did all the little things.
“The message is to handle this the right way. We can’t afford to feel sorry for ourselves and get ready to play again (tonight). There’s no other choice but to try to take another step forward.”
Muskegon opened the scoring 12 minutes into the game by converting an odd-man rush. Jack Williams forced a turnover in the neutral zone to spring a 3-on-2 rush. Cameron Berg, the Lumberjacks’ leading scorer, wired a shot off the goal post and past goaltender Hobie Hedquist for the early lead.
The Lumberjacks doubled their lead 2:29 later while enjoying the first power play of the night. Berg scored on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle after taking a pass from Danil Gushchin. Davis Pennington picked up a secondary assist on Berg’s 10th goal of the season.
Gushchin stretched the lead to 3-0 late in the period when he knocked a loose puck past Hedquist from the top of the blue paint. Tyler Procious picked up the lone assist on the goal.
Gushchin struck again 4:49 into the middle period with a dynamic shot from the high slot. He took a Ben Strinden pass, carried into the Dubuque zone, cut across the middle and fired a shot past Hedquist.
For the second straight night, the Saints scored a power play goal late in the second period to take momentum into the final stanza. Connor Kurth won a battle in the corner, Max Montes carried the puck into the slot and wired a wrist shot into the top corner of the net for his third goal of the season with just 70 seconds remaining in the period.
That momentum ended 26 seconds into the third period. Jack Williams took a shot from the high slot that trickled through Hedquist for a 5-1 cushion.
Jan Skorpik earned the victory in net. The Lumberjacks, who outshot the Saints, 31-20, had been allowing five goals per game.
Dubuque fell to 1-7-0.