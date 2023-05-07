The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will take on a new look this summer, with two new teams joining the fold and one dropping out.
After gradually developing into a contender over the past decade, the Dubuque Packers have joined the EIHL and will continue to compete in the Prairie League. The Cedar Rapids Pirates, who won Eastern Iowa Adult Baseball League last season, will be the ninth team.
The Dubuque Budweisers will not field a team in either league this summer.
Here is a capsule look at the EIHL, in order of last year’s finish:
CASCADE REDS
Manager: Bryce Simon
2022 record: 29-14, 12-2 EIHL
Highlights from 2022: EIHL champions; second place at Cascade, Bernard and Holy Cross tournaments; third place at Worthington.
Key returning players: Bryce Simon, Brock Simon, Blake Simon, Connor Grant, Derek Lieurance, Nate McMullen, Nolan Weber, Logan Otting
Key players not returning: Eli Green (injured)
Promising newcomers: Tanner Simon, Cooper Hummel, Will Hosch
KEY WEST RAMBLERS
Manager: Brett LaMere
2022 record: 37-4, 12-2 EIHL
Highlights from 2022: Bellevue, Farley, Worthington, Cascade, Dyersville, EIHL playoff champs
Key returning players: Andrew Redman, Anthony Ruden, Jake Blunt, Chad Crabill, Anthony Razo, Nick Woltkamp, Ben Oglesby, Brett LaMere, Cole Smith
Promising newcomers: Mike Canevello, Ryan Pearman.
RICKARDSVILLE A’S
Manager: Lenny TeKippe
Coaches: Dan DuPont, Jack Lehmann, Tim Felderman
2022 record: 24-15, 10-4 EIHL
Highlights from 2022: First place at Holy Cross, Pleasant Grove tournaments; third at Rickardsville and Zwingle; fourth at Bellevue and the EIHL playoffs.
Key returning players: Layne Boyer, Joey Lehmann, Sam Vorwald, Barrett Bell, Riley Richard, Kobe Vosberg, Hunter Hicks, Kyle Radi
Key players not returning: Ian Meyer, Parker Allen
Promising newcomers: Drew Francois, Easton Felderman, Will Sahm, Reed Strohmeyer
FARLEY HAWKS
Manager: Paul Scherrman
2022 record: 26-19, 7-7 EIHL
Highlights from 2022: Second place at Farley Tournament
Key returning players: Andy Seabrooke, Max Pins, Derek Hardin, Brett Harris, Alex Vaassen, Aaron Wulfekuhle, Craig Kerper, Brian Miller, Brad Bockenstedt, Aaron Saeugling, Hunter Westhoff, Tony Anstoetter, Dan Kramer.
Promising newcomers: George Sherlock, Alex Sandoval, Caleb Klein, Nolan Schroeder, Parker Ridge, Brady Stramer, Kannon Coakley, Foti Rigopoulos.
MONTICELLO CUBS
Manager: Tanner Felton
2022 record: 9-15, 6-8 EIHL
Highlights from 2022: Fourth place at Worthington
Key returning players: Ryan Manternach, Andrew Mescher, Jay Ahlrichs, AJ Reuter, Tyler Felton, Tanner Felton, Matt Holmes,
Key players not returning: Michael Reuter, Cam Armstrong, Cade Armstrong, Quinn Miller
Promising newcomers: Caleb Sauser, Braylon Havel, Collin Hoskins, Zain Sauer, Dylan Roher, Dylan Monk.
WORTHINGTON CARDINALS
Manager: Josh Engler
2022 Record: 11-18, 5-9 EIHL
Highlights from 2022: Dyersville Tournament fourth place.
Key returning players: Ben Ogden, Travis Rahe, Jarod Harris, Josh Engler, Brock Marbach, Shawn Deutmeyer, Lane Kramer, JT Recker, Russ Bolibaugh, Dakota Freeze, Drew Thier
Key players not returning: Seamus O’Connor, Devin Ludwig
Promising newcomers: Blake Bussan, Tyler Westhoven, Isaac Fetkether, Michael Schaul
DYERSVILLE WHITEHAWKS
Manager: Cole Klostermann
2022 record: 4-18, 3-11 EIHL
Key returning players: Owen Huehnergarth, Riley LeGrand, Nick Schmidt
Key players not returning: None
Promising newcomers: Peyton Aldrich, Caden Kunkel.
DUBUQUE PACKERS
Manager: Michael Blake
2022 record: 23-13 overall, new to EIHL
Highlights from 2022: Prairie League Champions, second place at Peosta, third place at Cascade
Key returning players: Chris Tomkins, Austin Clemens, Mike Zelinskas, Tucker Mai, Jakob Kirman, Brandt Culbertson, Matt Parker, Christian Castro, Johnny Blake, Austin Bradley, Gavin Guns, Cody Roush, Mike Garritano, Brian O’Donnell, Alex Kirman, Bode Nagelmaker
Promising newcomers: Ray Schlosser, Nick Marcelli, Ben Hefel, Bailin Markridge
CEDAR RAPIDS PIRATES
Managers: Scott Sturm, Josh Moore and Dennis Fratella
2022 Record: 24-5
2022 Highlights: 20-0 regular-season champs of Eastern Iowa Adult Baseball League
Key returning players: Chad Kramer, Charlie Benz, Tony Rust, Josh Moore, Scott Sturm, Dylan Fuller, Brandon Johnson, Keith Inghram, Chris Page, Jake Epsteen, Robert Primrose, Blake Wheeler, Grant Mehmen, Joe Antons, Chris Grier, Chris Wheeler and Dennis Fratella.
Promising newcomers: Andrew Crisman, Kelsin Rivera, Nathan Grier, Jay Flaherty.
