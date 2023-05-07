07092022-allstargame6-dk.JPG
Anthony Ruden led Key West to the top record among area semi-pro baseball teams last summer.

 Dave Kettering

The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will take on a new look this summer, with two new teams joining the fold and one dropping out.

After gradually developing into a contender over the past decade, the Dubuque Packers have joined the EIHL and will continue to compete in the Prairie League. The Cedar Rapids Pirates, who won Eastern Iowa Adult Baseball League last season, will be the ninth team.

