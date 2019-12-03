News in your town

Local & area roundup: Western Dubuque girls pull away to beat Mount Vernon

No. 10 Wisconsin used bye to rally to Big 10 title game

Buckeyes expects tougher game the 2nd time against Badgers

NBA roundup: Giannis goes for 29 and 15 as Bucks blow out Knicks

Chiefs defense rounding into form for trip to New England

Boys prep basketball: New look for Rams; Hempstead, Wahlert, WD on the rise

K-State holds off Iowa State in 'Farmageddon'

Doncic leads Mavericks to rout of Lakers

No. 5 Maryland beats Marquette to win Orlando Invitational

Local roundup: Pioneers move to 6-0

NFL: Rodgers thrives in winter wonderland

USHL: Fighting Saints continue winning ways on road

Northwestern upsets rival Illinois 29-10

College football roundup: No. 16 Auburn upends No. 5 Alabama’s playoff hopes

Badgers take back Axe in snowy 38-17 win vs. Gophers

TH Sports Coming Events

No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 10 Michigan 56-27 for record run

Kings rally from 17 down to beat Nuggets 100-97 in overtime

Turner’s buzzer-beater gives No. 17 Vols win over No. 20 VCU

Defense lifts Northern Iowa by San Diego 17-3 in FCS opener

Local & area roundup: East Dubuque basketball moves to 4-0

Sports briefs: Woman arrested in stabbing of ex-Ohio State QB Pryor

Boys prep bowling: City preview capsules

Girls prep bowling: City preview capsules

NFL: Vulnerable Vikes pass D seeks progress vs. Wilson, Seahawks

NFL: Raiders visit Chiefs with AFC West hanging in balance

Mitchell Trubisky, passing game hit a high point for Bears

NFL: Packers need to right ship; Giants still struggling

Prep baseball: Hempstead sophomore Strohmeyer commits to baseball power North Carolina

Girls prep basketball: Iowa area preview

K-State holds off Iowa State, 27-17, in 'Farmageddon'

USHL: Jackson twins lift Fighting Saints in overtime

Boys prep swimming preview: City swimmers eager to enter uncharted waters

Sports in brief: Cardinals DB suspended for betting on NFL games

College football: Northern Iowa opens FCS playoffs

Bowling: Wiest on fire during Big 10's 'Hell Week'

College football roundup: Perkins, late FG lift Virginia past No. 23 Hokies