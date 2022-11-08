The Loras women’s soccer program will enjoy the perks of playing at home in the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament, while the University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s team earned its first bid to the national tournament since 2018.
The NCAA released the full brackets for the national tournament on Monday.
Loras (16-0-3) is coming off American Rivers Conference regular-season and tournament championships and is trying to reach the Final Four for a second consecutive season.
The Duhawks play UW-Superior (15-3-4) in the first round at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Rock Bowl. The winner will face either Ohio Northern (13-1-5) or Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (10-2-6) in the second round at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Loras enters the tournament having allowed just one goal in its last nine matches, a stretch that included a shutout streak of 809 minutes and 29 seconds.
UW-Platteville was one of 20 programs to earn an at-large bid into the men’s tournament.
The Pioneers (12-4-3) are making their first national tournament appearance since 2018 and will play Willamette (13-2-3) in the first round at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the University of Chicago. The winner of that match will play either Chicago (16-0-1) or Birmingham-Southern (8-5-5) in the second round on Sunday.
UW-Platteville enters the tournament 2-2-2 in its last six matches.
