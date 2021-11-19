Entering the 1931 football season, Dubuque High coach Wilbur Dalzell had good reason for optimism. The previous year’s team went only 5-4, but he had 11 lettermen returning — including senior Jay Berwanger.
Berwanger, the strapping son of a blacksmith, did not appear among The Des Moines Register and Tribune’s top five all-state football squads for 1930; he only made the small print of the honorable mention list. But that was last year. Since then, Berwanger gained size, maturity and confidence.
Living on a small farm at the far end of Roosevelt Street, the all-around athlete — he also wrestled and competed in multiple events in track — in the summer of 1931 devised an unusual pre-season conditioning drill. Working the horse-drawn plow on the farm, he challenged the animals, holding the plow handles and tugging against their natural horsepower.
Those tussles and other chores had Berwanger strong and fit when he reported for Dalzell’s first practice on Sept. 1. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing about 175 pounds, the team captain was usually the biggest player on the gridiron — even larger than the linemen.
The 1931 season would be the first in which the recently formed Mississippi Valley Conference would crown a football champion. Until then, the MVC had champions in only basketball and track. Conference members were Clinton, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City and the two Cedar Rapids schools, Grant and Washington.
The Sept. 19 season opener was a non-conference contest at LaSalle-Peru, an Illinois powerhouse, played under a brutal afternoon sun. Because of the heat — it was at least 90 degrees — officials added four rest periods per half and relaxed the substitution rule, allowing players removed for substitutes to re-enter during the same half.
LaSalle-Peru dominated in virtually every statistical category — except in points scored. Drive after drive threatened the Dubuque goal line but then stalled. Berwanger played offense and defense — as did virtually everyone else under the usual substitution rule — and handled punting duties. He rushed for 124 of his team’s 136 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown dash in the first half, and intercepted a pass at his own goal line.
LaSalle-Peru finally managed to tie the game at 6 in the second half and then, in the closing minutes, picked off a Berwanger pass at the Dubuque 30. The hosts mounted a determined drive and, with the clock ticking toward zeroes, advanced the ball within 18 inches of the Dubuque goal line.
LaSalle-Peru called a timeout with five seconds to play.
The exhausted players dug in for the game’s deciding play. LaSalle-Peru’s all-state quarterback, Willard “Benny” Benson, crashed through the center of the line to seal the victory. The meaningless extra point, credited after successive Dubuque offsides infractions, made the final score 13-6.
LaSalle-Peru, which outscored its 1931 opponents by a 287-31 margin, finished 7-1-1. Dubuque High did not lose again that season.
Dalzell’s squad collected victories at Oelwein (6-0), over Moline (13-0), at Iowa City (14-0), over Cedar Rapids Washington (19-8), at Clinton (33-6), over Freeport, Ill. (20-6) and at Cedar Rapids Grant (18-0).
Throughout the winning streak, the dominating Berwanger established himself as a man among boys, running over and through defenders, posing a formidable force in the defensive backfield and launching booming punts.
A Freeport sportswriter described Berwanger’s “individual brilliance” and punishing style: “He ran with his knees pumping high and his body weaving about. Once past the line of scrimmage, he was a demon to stop, and ordinary methods were of no avail. One man was either pushed into the earth with his stiff arm, shook off by his weaving motion, or dragged a few yards, and after two or three black-jerseyed gridders swarmed on him, he could be finally brought to a stop. He had plenty of speed to go with his other assets, too.”
Berwanger might have been a one-man team, but he had a supporting cast. Guard Mel Paul, tackle John Welbes and quarterback Jack Ludescher would make the 1931 all-state teams, while Irvie Prior, Billy Thill and Glenn Paisley received honorable mention.
The Iowa City game, a cakewalk in which Dalzell used his second team for three quarters, marked the emergence of sophomore running back Theatrice Gibbs. The team’s only African-American player, Gibbs in 1933 became Dubuque High’s captain — the first player of color in the U.S. to captain a prep football team.
Even Dubuque High’s junior varsity enjoyed success in 1931. After an exciting victory at DeWitt — the game’s only score came on a 90-yard kickoff return to open the second half — the reserves whooped it up on the bus ride home. As the bus rolled through Dubuque, the driver noticed the din diminishing, little by little. Eventually, he turned around and discovered that he was alone inside the bus. “A pair of legs disappearing upward into the air outside of one window was the explanation of this,” the student newspaper reported. “The entire squad was riding triumphantly down the avenue on the top of the bus.”
After watching the visitors from Dubuque easily handle Cedar Rapids Grant, Gazette sportswriter Earl Coughlin noted: “Dubuque High School may not have the strongest prep team in the state, and its captain, John Berwanger, may not be the best of Iowa’s scholastic halfbacks, but … the river city machine and its main cog displayed enough speed and power to warrant the belief that it will require an extra fancy outfit to take their number.”
If such a fancy outfit existed, it was Davenport. Though it had graduated several of the previous year’s standouts, including all-around star Mike Layden, then at the University of Notre Dame, Davenport was again undefeated entering the Dubuque contest. Like Dubuque, it had its sights on the inaugural conference championship and bragging rights for a mythical state title. (Iowa did not institute football playoffs until 1971.)
The Nov. 21 game, the final battle of 1931 for both teams, was also Dubuque High’s homecoming contest. Homecoming activities began during the school day Friday, when the student body gathered in the auditorium. The football squad marched in, accompanied by the band, and took seats in the center section. The program included a singing quartet, a skit, a dance performance and remarks by a couple of alumni and Dalzell. After that, a member of the cheerleading squad introduced each player and recited his accomplishments.
That evening, some 700 students staged a snake dance through the streets of Dubuque. The string of revelers, with the prior permission of management and without strong objection from patrons, snaked through three movie theaters — the Avon, Grand and Spensely.
Well before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, some 3,500 fans — the most for any prep or collegiate contest in Dubuque in years — jammed the stands and pressed up to the edge of the soggy field (which would be named for Dalzell in 1964).
The spectators included about 300 boosters from Davenport. Those who didn’t make the trip could listen to updates from the Quad Cities radio station that had a reporter on site using a field telephone.
Also present was Jack North, sports editor of the Des Moines Tribune, who selected the all-state squads and declared the “state champion” teams for his paper and its sister paper, The Register. However, North witnessed the game not from the press box or even the sidelines; he served as the field judge. For years, North (born Jacob Norenbersky) moonlighted as a football and basketball official. As Register columnist Maury White noted years later, “Because of being the famed picker of all-state teams, his services (as a sports official) were eagerly sought by high school teams with strong candidates.”
From the start, North worked a rough game. Late in the first quarter, Berwanger signaled for a fair catch on a short punt but was creamed by Elmer Soeder. The Dubuque captain suffered a broken nose. (Players were yet to wear face guards on their helmets. In college the next year, after another broken nose, Berwanger might have been the first.) Officials assessed a major penalty and placed the ball on Davenport’s 14.
Perhaps still stunned and likely hurting, Berwanger nonetheless stayed in the game and carried the ball on the next play — but lost eight yards. However, he then passed to Melvin Vonah for seven yards to conclude a scoreless first quarter. As the second period opened, Dubuque’s drive continued. Berwanger gained 10 yards, to the 5, and then crashed through for a touchdown. Carl Badger’s kick for the extra point fell short. Dubuque 6, Davenport 0.
At some point, a Davenport lineman made a strategic mistake. He tried trash-talking the Dubuque star. “Hey, Berwanger! You look great when (Mel) Paul opens your holes for you!” From then on, Berwanger mostly ran to the left — opposite Paul’s side and directly into the strength of Davenport’s line. The lineman likely regretted the taunt: Berwanger continued to chew up yardage, and the Davenport defenders took such a beating that, as one sportswriter described it, they “split out into a sieve in the waning moments of the game, permitting even Senior’s subs to gain yardage.”
Nonetheless, though it could not mount an offensive attack all afternoon, Davenport hung close, thanks to its defense and a bit of luck. When they weren’t struggling to wrestle Berwanger down, Davenport players were starting their offensive drives deep in their own territory after Berwanger’s punts.
After starting a drive at its own 9 and making only one first down, Davenport punted to Berwanger, who unleashed a 42-yard return to the 15. On the next play Berwanger advanced the ball to the 8, but then Wayne Anthony fumbled on the 2, where Davenport recovered. After a defensive stop, Dubuque drove again, but early in the fourth quarter stalled on the Davenport 9.
Dubuque’s lead remained 6-0.
With each exchange of punts, Dalzell’s squad gained field position. The home team’s second touchdown capped a six-play, 35-yard drive, with Berwanger rushing four times and Gibbs twice. Berwanger scored the touchdown from the 2, again going against the stronger side of Davenport’s line. The pass for the extra point failed, but Dubuque held a 12-0 lead.
After Davenport’s offense failed again — the visitors never got within 35 yards of the end zone — conference and state honors were within Dubuque’s grasp.
In the closing minutes, Berwanger and Gibbs alternated hitting the tired and demoralized Davenport line. They pounded it 11 times.
On the 12th play, with only seconds to play, Berwanger notched the final touchdown of his prep career. (In his nine games of 1931, he rushed for 17 scores and passed for two others.) Gibbs’ rush for the extra point was stopped, but it didn’t matter. With Dubuque’s victory assured, Dalzell sent in a substitute and summoned Berwanger to the bench, no doubt to the cheers of thousands of Dubuque fans.
The post-touchdown kickoff was blown dead at the Davenport 30. The game ended. Dubuquers celebrated their 18-0 victory and conference championship.
Later, Des Moines sports editor North, who had personally observed Berwanger’s dominant final game, named him honorary captain of the all-state team and declared the 8-1 Dubuque High team one of its state champions.
“Davenport need offer no alibi for defeat,” Quad Cities sportswriter Bob Feeney wrote after the showdown. “(It) went down before a stronger, heavier team that boasts a halfback of far more than ordinary ability. Berwanger weighs 175 pounds, and while he isn’t exceptionally fast, he runs with tremendous force. He swings his knees high and has a long stride.”
Feeney added, “He’ll be heard from as a university star in a few years.”
His prophecy was spot-on. Dubuque native Jay Berwanger, the University of Chicago’s two-time All-America selection and Big Ten most valuable player, in 1935 received the first-ever Downtown Athletic Club Trophy — soon renamed the Heisman Trophy.