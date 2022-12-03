ImOn Ice Arena can be an awfully difficult United States Hockey League barn to visit.
But the Dubuque Fighting Saints got goals from five different sources in a 5-3 road victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday night. The teams complete a home-and-home series at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena for the Saints’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game.
Last season, the RoughRiders owned one of the USHL’s best home records at 23-6-1. They fell to 6-4 on home ice this season, though, by going 0-for-6 on the power play.
“They’re a physical team, especially in their own rink, but we did a really good job of matching that, and we capitalized on our opportunities really well,” said Saints alternate captain Ryan St. Louis, who scored a shorthanded goal and added a pair of assists. “We came into tonight with a pretty good plan on the penalty kill, and we executed it really well, which took a lot of the momentum away from them.
“There were a lot of special teams opportunities tonight. And, any time you can capitalize on special teams, it builds momentum.”
The Saints went 1-for-8 with the man advantage, and both teams scored shorthanded goals. Dubuque has earned at least one standings point in six consecutive games.
The Saints needed just 3:24 to open the scoring on Shawn O’Donnell’s second goal of the season. Following a faceoff win, Max Burkholder broke the puck out of his own end to James Reeder on the right wing. Reeder cut to the net and ripped a shot off the left goal post, followed the rebound to the left of goaltender Bruno Bruveris and centered the puck to O’Donnell for a tap-in from the blue paint.
“This is the kind of game that plays into my style, because it is a little more physical,” said O’Donnell, who also contributed an assist. “We were able to generate some scoring opportunities tonight and we were fortunate enough to bury them. It’s always fun to play in this building, and it’s even better when you come out of here with a win.”
The RoughRiders answered just 54 seconds after O’Donnell’s goal when a turnover in the neutral zone sprung a 2-on-1. Riley Fitzgerald took the shot himself and snuck a shot past goalie Marcus Brannman for the first goal of his USHL career.
Owen Michaels put the Saints back on top for good at the 9:58 mark of the opening period. St. Louis won a race to a loose puck in the Dubuque zone and outmuscled Cedar Rapids defenseman Liam Lesakowski for control. A trailing Michaels wired a shot from between the faceoff circles just inside the left post behind Bruveris.
The Saints clung to the one-goal cushion thanks to a perfect 4-for-4 performance on the penalty kill during the opening stanza. Cedar Rapids did not take a penalty and finished with a 9-5 edge in shots during the period.
The Saints’ penalty kill went one step further at the 3:39 mark of the second period to make it 3-1 on a St. Louis shorthanded goal. An errant pass by Cedar Rapids led to a footrace through the neutral zone. Max Montes won the race and got hooked from behind but managed a shot on goal. Bruveris made the save, but a hustling St. Louis gathered the rebound and scored on the prone goalie for his eighth of the season.
Just 44 seconds later, Trevor Taulien scored his first USHL goal to make it 4-1. O’Donnell carried into the Cedar Rapids zone and left a drop pass for Taulien, a defenseman who pinched in from the left point and scored on his own rebound.
“It felt pretty good to get the first one,” Taulien said of the goal, which ended up as the game-winner. “The guys on the bench loved it. It’s a great feeling to score a goal like that, especially when you see how much it gets the energy level up for the boys.”
Cedar Rapids coach Mark Carlson pulled Bruveris in favor of Sam Scopa after the Taulien tally, and Dubuque’s Riley Stuart dropped the gloves with Colin Grable shortly thereafter.
Montes stretched the lead to 5-1 on a power play goal at the 16:53 mark. Burkholder made a cross ice pass to St. Louis in the right faceoff circle, and St. Louis fed the puck to the blue paint for Montes to tap in his seventh goal of the season.
Cedar Rapids pulled within 5-2 on Zaccharya Wisdom’s shorthanded goal 9:24 into the third period, and Jacob Kraft converted a breakaway less than 4 minutes later to cut the deficit to two.
“The guys played great,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We executed the game plan, we were aggressive, we were above pucks and we created a lot of turnovers. There were times we broke pucks out of our own zone outstanding, almost like a pro team breaks pucks out.
“They got a couple goals late, but it didn’t feel like they had a lot of sustained momentum from those goals. But we know they’re going to come out hard (tonight) when we get them at our place.”
