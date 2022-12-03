ImOn Ice Arena can be an awfully difficult United States Hockey League barn to visit.

But the Dubuque Fighting Saints got goals from five different sources in a 5-3 road victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday night. The teams complete a home-and-home series at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena for the Saints’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

