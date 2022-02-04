One of the last Dubuque Packers to reach Major League Baseball will be enshrined in the Houston Astros Hall of Fame this summer.
Terry Puhl, an outfielder who batted .332 in 104 games for the Class A Midwest League team as an 18-year-old in 1975, will join longtime executive Tal Smith in the Astros Hall of Fame prior to the team’s Aug. 13 game against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. They will join 22 others who have been enshrined in the Astros Hall of Fame since its inception in 2019.
“It’s an incredible honor,” Puhl, 65, said in a press release from the team. “When I first heard about it, I actually got emotional, and I never get emotional.
“What a journey it’s been for the Puhl family, coming from Canada and having Houston become our home and our life. This is my baby — the Astros Hall of Fame. I’m absolutely thrilled and want to thank all my teammates for making the environment fun and educating me in the game of baseball.”
Just two seasons after playing in Dubuque and shortly after his 21st birthday, Puhl reached the big leagues in 1977. He played 14 of his 15 big league seasons with Houston and batted .280 with 62 homers, 217 steals and 435 RBIs in his career. He wrapped up his career with Kansas City in 1991 at age 34.
Puhl hit .526 for the Astros in the 1980 NL Championship Series, when Houston fell to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Melville, Saskatchewan, native also earned a trip to the 1978 All-Star Game and holds the MLB all-time record for lifetime fielding percentage (.993) by an outfielder.
Puhl will take a 310-327 record into his 15th season as the head coach of the University of Houston-Victoria baseball program. He guided the Jaguars to Association of Independent Institutions Conference titles in 2009 and 2010, as well as three trips to the NAIA National Championships.
Puhl is a member of the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame and the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. He coached Team Canada at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.
Smith joined the organization from its birth as the Houston Colt .45s in 1962 and spent more than 35 seasons with the club in a variety of front office positions spread over multiple tenures. He helped oversee construction of the Astrodome and was a key figure in opening Minute Maid Park in 2000.
SENIOR GIRLS TAKE INDEPENDENCE BAKER TOURNAMENT
The Dubuque Senior girls bowling team won the 10-team Independence Baker Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Waterloo. The Rams finished first in qualifying, then defeated city rival Hempstead in the bracketed final.
During the tournament, Senior set a program record with a 279 Baker game.
HEMPSTEAD SOPHOMORES SWIM TO MVC TITLE
Dubuque Hempstead piled up 341 points to outdistance Cedar Rapids Kennedy by 35 points for the Mississippi Valley Conference boys swimming sophomore meet on Saturday in Waterloo. Brandon Decker led the Mustangs by swimming a 23.32 to win the 50-yard freestyle.
Dubuque Senior took ninth behind Jarrett Herber’s winning 52.14 in the 100 freestyle.
VOELKER NOMINATED FOR DAN GABLE AWARD
West Delaware senior Wyatt Voelker is one of seven finalists for the Dan Gable Iowa Class 2A Mr. Wrestler of the Year award. Voelker, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, is a three-time state medalist and the defending state champion at 195 pounds.
He joins Nick Fox (Osage), Blaine Frazier (West Burlington/Notre Dame), Dominik Ridout (East Marshall), Carter Fousek (Crestwood), Cam Phetxoumphone (Webster City) and CJ Walrath (West Burlington/Notre Dame) as finalists for the award.