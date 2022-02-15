Western Dubuque advanced its girls and boys bowling teams to the Iowa Class 2A state tournament next week in Waterloo.
The Bobcats’ girls team shot a 2,663 to win the Cedar Rapids qualifying tournament by 49 pins over runner-up Clinton, which also advanced. In the boys competition, Clinton shot 3,062 to beat the Bobcats by 37 pins.
Western Dubuque also advanced four individuals: girls champion Ceci Daly, third-place Baylee Neyen and fifth-place Brooklyn Neyen, as well as boys sixth-place finisher Jude Ludwig.
Dubuque Senior’s girls team finished second in the Class 3A qualifying tournament at Waterloo to punch its ticket to state. The Rams also advanced fourth-place Jacquelyn Hochrein, sixth-place Clara Pregler and seventh-place Taya Huseman to the individual state tournament.
Senior’s Hunter Winner finished seventh in the boys tournament to qualify for state.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Erin Langel and Zoe Schultz finished seventh and eighth to take the final two qualifying spots from the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Muscatine.
In Class 2A and Class 3A, the top two teams and the top eight individuals advance to state.
In Class 1A at Manchester, West Delaware advanced its boys team and individual champion Saul Hernandez, as well as Alexus Riley and Katelyn Scott, who placed third and fourth in the girls individual meet. Only team champions and the top four individuals advance in Class 1A.