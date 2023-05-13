07182022-wdelawarestatebaseball-4-sg.JPG
West Delaware’s Brent Yonkovic rounds second base during an Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal last season in Iowa City.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Two long-time rivals will join forces on the baseball diamond this week.

Due to low participation numbers, Bellevue High School will enter into a co-operative agreement with Bellevue Marquette this baseball season. Marquette’s Travis Templeton will serve as the head coach and the team will play under the Mohawks’ moniker.

