Two long-time rivals will join forces on the baseball diamond this week.
Due to low participation numbers, Bellevue High School will enter into a co-operative agreement with Bellevue Marquette this baseball season. Marquette’s Travis Templeton will serve as the head coach and the team will play under the Mohawks’ moniker.
Last season, Bellevue posted a 1-19 record with a 14-man roster that included five seniors, one junior, three sophomores, no freshmen and five eighth graders. Marquette went 8-12 with a 15-player roster that included one senior, one junior, three sophomores, four freshmen and six eighth graders.
Here is a capsule look at area baseball teams in the Tri-Rivers, WaMaC and the Upper Iowa conferences this season:
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Travis Templeton (2nd season)
Last year — 8-12, 5-6 Tri-Rivers Conference
Returning starters — Cameron Templeton (soph., .333, 11 RBIs, 2-1, 15 strikeouts, 13 2/3 innings), Caden Kettman (jr., .333, 10 RBIs), Evan Scott (sr., .368, 1-3, 5.25 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 20 innings), Eli Scott (soph., .312, 10 RBIs), Cal Bonifas (fr., .317, 9 RBIs, 0-4, 4.75 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 17 2/3 innings), Cameron Casel (fr., .229, 0-1, 7.20 ERA, 11 strrikeouts, 11 innings).
Other returning letterwinners — Kannon Still (jr.), Aidan Clausen (jr.), Jacob Litterer (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Jaxton Leach (8th), Jack Kirk (8th), Louie Gonner (8th), Justin Sieverson (fr.).
Alumni playing in college — Christian Prull (Clarke).
Outlook — With the addition of Bellevue, the Mohawks will move up to Class 2A for postseason play. Templeton has been impressed by the chemistry the players from the two schools have developed in spring workouts, and the cooperative agreement has been a big positive for the community. Cameron Templeton made second-team all-Tri-Rivers while Kettman landed honorable mention status. Those two, along with Bonifas, figure to lead the Mohawks this summer.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — John Grimm (1st season)
Last year — 14-6 overall
Returning starters — Toby Grimm (jr., .407, 15 RBIs. 2-0, 3.30 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 23 1/3 innings), Matthew Schaul (soph., .316, 8 RBIs), Carter Klaren (sr., .239, 9 RBIs), Brady Wall (fr., .283, 12 RBIs).
Other returning letterwinners — Dexter Dietiker (fr.), Daniel Glass (soph.), Dylan Knipper (fr.).
Promising newcomers — Trevor Grimm (8th), Bryce Vaske (8th).
Alumni playing in college — Michael Schaul (Mount Mercy)
Outlook — The Wildcats will have a familiar look this season, as John Grimm will coach two of his sons. Maquoketa Valley’s roster includes only two upperclassmen, so the squad may experience some growing pains that will pay off in the long run.
WAMAC CONFERENCE
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Kevin Werner (24th season overall, 2nd as head coach)
Last year — 31-11, 16-8 WaMaC
Returning starters — Will Ward (sr., OF, .333, 4 doubles, 5 home runs, 23 RBIs), Peyton Aldrich (sr., P, .333, 11 RBIs. 6-0, 1.30 ERA,), Tyrus Werner (sr., SS, .225, 4 doubles, 13 RBIs), Brent Yonkovic (jr., UT, 30 strikeouts, 43 innings).
Other returning letterwinners — Maddux Lott (sr., OF), Hayden Lyness (sr., OF/P), Sam Niles (sr., P/3B), Garrett Zieser (sr., 1B/P), Luke Reth (sr., 1B/P), Brady Schaul (sr., UT).
Promising newcomers — Keagan Jackson (soph., P), Sam Ogden (soph., C), Seth Goebel (jr., INF).
Alumni playing in college — Conner Funk (Wartburg), Luke Kehrli (Mount Mercy), Isaac Fettkether (Mount Mercy).
Outlook — The Hawks graduated several key peformers from a squad that reached the Iowa Class 3A state tournament and dropped an 8-7 nail-biter to conference rival Independence in the opening round a year ago. That marked their eighth trip to state but the first since 2008, one year after winning the only state title in program history. Ward and Aldrich return after earning all-WaMaC Conference accolades a year ago and will be called upon for leadership on a team lacking varsity experience and depth.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE/CENTRAL
Coach — Casey Zarr (2nd season)
Last year — 5-20, 5-12 Upper Iowa Conference
Returning starters — Caden Helle (sr., INF/P, .244, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 11 RBIs. 1-0, 4.75 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 17 2/3 innings), Kurt Ross (sr., UT, .265, 3 doubles, 8 RBIs), Kylar Millard (sr., UT, .237, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs).
Other returning letterwinners — Max Nuehring (soph., UT), Braxton Bormann (fr., P/C), Nate Meier (sr., OF/P).
Promising newcomers — Owen Hammersland (8th, INF/P), Seth Kregel (fr., INF/P), Colten Hoeger (fr., P).
Outlook — Clayton Ridge/Central returns a senior-heavy roster looking to make a big improvement from last season. The co-op returns a nucleus poised to break out offensively, and Zarr expects his team to steal a lot of bases. The biggest concern will be the reliance on younger arms, but the experience early in their careers should bode well for the future. Helle earned second-team all-Upper Iowa Conference last season, while Ross and Millard were honorable mention picks.
