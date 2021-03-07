The American Rivers Conference held its indoor track & field championships Saturday in Waverly, Iowa, with strong performances by Loras and Dubuque.
Loras finished second behind host Wartburg with 136 team points, while Dubuque placed third with 102.
The Duhawks crowned five individual champions: Marion Edwards (60 meter dash), Alyssa Pfadenhauer (400 meter dash), Kassie Rosenbum (1 mile), Elayna Bahl (60 meter hurdles) and the team of Stevie Lamb, Bahl, Edwards and Pfadenhauer took home the 4x400 relay.
Dubuque had two individual winners as Caroline Dochterman won the pole vault and Kaitlyn Wilder captured the shot put.
The men’s competition is today.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 5-4, Baker 1-3 — At Baldwin City, Kan.: Clarke scored four times in the fourth and Dubuque Senior grad Jakob Kirman went the distance on the mound as the Pride downed Baker, 5-1. Hempstead grad Connor Crabill picked up the win in relief as Clarke won the second game.
Duhawks split — At Jacksonville, Ill.: Loras’ bats were hot in its season opener, collecting 19 hits in a 15-5 rout of Illinois College. Bill Luzzo went 2-for-3, but the Duhawks fell to Augustana, 6-1.
Centenary 4, Dubuque 0 — At Shreveport, La.: Anthony Scanlan threw six strong innings, but the Spartans were limited to just two hits.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque 3, Nebraska Wesleyan 0 — At Stoltz Center: Emma Powell and Isabel Cleary had seven kills apiece to lead Dubuque in a sweep.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Clarke goes 2-1 — At Wichita, Kan.: The Pride beat Avila and Tabor by matching 8-7 scores, but lost to Doane, 9-4.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Illinois Wesleyan 0 — At Loras: Dorian Fiorenza and Jacob Bonnett had six kills each to pace Loras.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Loras 16, UW-Eau Claire 13 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Clare Brunn and Pearl Mueller had four goals apiece as the Duhawks improved to 4-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 96, Indian Creek 86 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Ben Warner scored 22 points as the Hornets (10-3) defeated Illinois Class 1A No. 2-ranked Indian Creek.
East Dubuque 70, Indian Creek 57 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Declan Schemmel had a game-high 25 points and the Warriors (14-1) also topped Indian Creek.
Stockton 38, Amboy 19 — At Stockton, Ill.: Mitchel Coffey had 11 points as the Blackhawks triumphed.
Freeport Aquin 69, Warren 44 — At Warren, Ill: Matthew Riedl had 14 points to lead the Warriors in defeat.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warren 41, River Ridge/Scales Mound 27 — At Warren, Ill.: Sydni Sigafus had a game-high 19 points for Warren.