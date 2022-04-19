Sam Krieg felt like a kid in a candy store on Monday morning, even when his body urged him to put on the brakes.
The Dubuque native started at the front of the pack with the world’s elite runners in the 126th edition of the Boston Marathon after earning a position in the Pro Start Field. He finished 300th overall and fifth in the 45-49 age division with a time of 2:36:11.
“It was just a first-class experience, because Boston really rolled out the red carpet for us,” said Krieg, a 45-year-old former Dubuque Senior distance runner who now lives in Pocatello, Idaho. “It was just awesome to have the opportunity to hang out with the best marathon runners in the world before the race and take a private bus to the starting line. It was everything I could have ever asked for.
“It’s never going to happen again for me, and I told myself that every mile. Even when things started to get negative, it was like, ‘Dude, come on. I got like 80th place at state cross country in high school, and I shouldn’t even be here.’ It was the thrill of a lifetime to be included in that field.”
Krieg earned the distinction with a Masters runner-up time of 2:25.59 at the 2019 Chicago Marathon, his last marathon before the COVID-19 pandemic. That time ranked 48th among those in the Open field and eighth among those in the 40-and-over Masters division for Boston. The top 50 Open runners and the top 10 Masters athletes comprised the Pro Start Field for the prestigious race.
The status allowed Krieg to start separately from the thousands of other runners who qualified for Boston. Pro Start runners receive a complementary race entry, personal hydration on the course, transportation to the starting line from the Fairmont Copley in Boston, gear check, recovery amenities and access to a hospitality tent in the starting area.
Krieg went to Boston with realistic expectations. Because of the climate in Idaho at this time of year, he knew he wouldn’t have the training base to perform at his peak.
“But I actually gunned it,” Krieg said. “I went out in 1:13, 1:14 and still ran a 2:36, which, honestly, I’m pretty proud of, especially coming off the winter when I did a lot of skiing and didn’t have the opportunity to run as much as I’d like.
“But I felt a lot better than I expected. I felt great. I still went out hoping I could break 2:30, but, because we started with the elites and they just took off, I didn’t really have anyone to run with for most of the race.”
Krieg estimated he ran 23 of the 26.2 miles pretty much by himself. The elite women, who started after the elite men, eventually caught him and passed him on Heartbreak Hill.
“It was actually kind of cool to run alone, though, because it was kind of like a private parade,” Krieg said. “I heard, ‘Go, Sam Krieg’ by hundreds of thousands of people individually for 2 ½ hours, and I could orchestrate the crowd with just a little hand motion. That was kind of neat.
“And, running alone, I felt a lot of people who have influenced me over the years. I felt (the late Senior coach) Jim Boughton, I felt all my friends, I felt my brother who has passed away. And it was pretty cool to know you were about 50 people back from the lead pack and there were 40,000 people behind you.
“I’ll never forget it.”