Calvin Harris excelled in the classroom as well as on the baseball diamond at the University of Mississippi this season.
The junior catcher from Western Dubuque High School earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team on Tuesday. He joined teammates Jack Dougherty, Ethan Groff and Mason Nichols in landing the recognition.
Harris, one of the top collegiate catching prospects for this summer’s Major League Baseball Draft, is majoring in entrepreneurship. He leads the team in runs scored (52) and ranks second in batting average (.327), slugging percentage (.598), hits (65), doubles (14), home runs (12) and total bases (119).
The Rebels, who won the first NCAA championship in program history last season, take a 25-26 record into this weekend’s final Southeastern Conference series at Alabama. Hit hard by injuries to the pitching staff all season, Ole Miss will not qualify for the conference tournament.
In order to qualify for academic all-district honors, student-athletes must carry at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) while participating in at least 50 percent of the team’s games. Qualifying student-athletes are also required to have completed at least one full academic year at their institution, unless they are graduate transfers.
Several local Division III athletes also made academic all-district. They include: the University of Dubuque’s Jake Cekander, Hunter Hicks, Parker Allen, Aidan Elfering and Edward Rosas; Loras College’s Tyler Pransky, Max Cullen and Max McCallum; and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Mitchell McLaughlin, Isaac Bixby, Jake Schneider, Brady Hoppert and Branden Molldrem.
The local softball honorees included: Loras’ Grace Houghton, Alyssa Hughes, Abby Jones, Whitney Leipold and Ashlynn Hemm; Dubuque’s Megan Croke, Bella Como, Grace Lagerhausen, Deanna Salerno and Dariann Diorio; Platteville’s Amanda Stanczuk and Claire Bakkestuen; Beckman Catholic grad Heather Boeckenstedt, of Coe College; and Hempstead grad Kaylie Springer, of Wartburg College.
Kennedy named all-region — Des Moines Area Community College sophomore Sydney Kennedy, who led Western Dubuque to a state softball championship, earned a spot on the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division II All-Region 11 first team as well as landing pitcher of the year accolades.
Kennedy leads the conference in wins with a 22-4 record and ranks second with a 2.13 earned run average. She has pitched 138 1/3 innings, allowing 62 runs on 106 hits with 223 strikeouts and 51 walks. She ranks second in the conference in strikeouts and is averaging 11.18 strikeouts per seven innings.
Kennedy has also been one of the Bears’ top hitters with a .420 batting average, a .465 on-base percentage and a .621 slugging percentage. She has 71 hits in 169 at bats, including 16 doubles, six home runs and 52 RBIs.
No. 17-ranked DMACC (49-10) recently won its ninth straight regional championship and will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series to be held May 23-27 in Spartanburg, S.C.
The ICCAC named Kennedy as its pitcher of the week on Wednesday. She pitched a two-hitter, struck out 10 and walked one in helping the Bears to a 9-0 win over Central (Neb.) Community College in the first game of a doubleheader May 12 in the Northwest Plains-B District Tournament at Columbus, Neb.
UW-Platteville’s Dietz named player of year — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Melissa Dietz earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball position player and newcomer of the year award on Tuesday. She became the first Pioneer to claim the league’s player of the year plaque since Becky Ahlbrecht in 2000.
Dietz, a freshman third baseman from Reedsburg Wis., ranks second in the WIAC with a .469 batting average, .857 slugging percentage and .523 on-base percentage, fourth with eight home runs, sixth with 12 doubles and eighth with 46 hits. She recorded at least one hit in 26 of 36 contests, including 14 multi-hit performances and two four-hit games. Dietz belted multiple home runs in two games and had multiple RBI in nine contests.
A newcomer of the year is defined as a student-athlete who used her first season of participation in softball this season. Transfers are not eligible unless they didn’t participate in softball at their previous institution.
The Pioneers landed Claire Bakkestuen, a senior pitcher from Forest Lake, Minn, and Taylor Roughen, a sophomore pitcher from Lake Mills, Wis., on the WIAC first team. Kendall Drake, a junior utility player from Florence, Ariz., made the all-sportsmanship team.
Wartburg, Coe among A-R-C softball teams in NCAA tournament — Four former area preps will participate in the NCAA Division III softball regionals this weekend.
Wartburg’s roster includes former Dubuque Hempstead star Kaylie Springer, former Western Dubuque standout Ella Link and former Maquoketa standout Jenna Wiebenga. The Knights will play in the regional tournament at Angola, Ind.
Former Beckman Catholic standout Heather Boeckenstedt will play for Coe College in the regional at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Fellow American Rivers Conference teams Central and Luther also advanced to regionals.
