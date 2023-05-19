cal
University of Mississippi catcher Calvin Harris, a former Western Dubuque all-stater, earned academic all-district honors from the College Sports Communicators.

 University of Mississippi

Calvin Harris excelled in the classroom as well as on the baseball diamond at the University of Mississippi this season.

The junior catcher from Western Dubuque High School earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team on Tuesday. He joined teammates Jack Dougherty, Ethan Groff and Mason Nichols in landing the recognition.

