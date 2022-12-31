Sami Martin scored 17 points to lead five Loras players in double figures, and the Duhawks routed UW-Stevens Point, 85-58, to win the championship of the Loras Holiday Tournament on Friday at Lillis Athletic and Wellness Center.

Emerson Whittenbaugh added 12 points, Hannah Thiele had 11, and Silvana Scarsella and Madison Fleckenstein finished with 10 apiece as the Duhawks (10-2) won their fifth straight.

