Sami Martin scored 17 points to lead five Loras players in double figures, and the Duhawks routed UW-Stevens Point, 85-58, to win the championship of the Loras Holiday Tournament on Friday at Lillis Athletic and Wellness Center.
Emerson Whittenbaugh added 12 points, Hannah Thiele had 11, and Silvana Scarsella and Madison Fleckenstein finished with 10 apiece as the Duhawks (10-2) won their fifth straight.
Dubuque 70, Milwaukee School of Engineering 45 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Tabria Thomas inched closer to 1,000 career points with a team-high 19, and Isabella Tierney finished with 12 points as the Spartans (9-4) routed the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
UW-Platteville 68, Lake Forest 59 — At Lake Forest, Ill.: Madalyn Reichmann scored 14 points, Brynlee Nelson added 13 and Sarah Mueller and Ella Mackiewicz had 10 apiece as the Pioneers (8-5) won their fourth straight.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Franklin & Marshall 81, UW-Platteville 65 — At Las Vegas: Ben Probst and Logan Pearson scored 14 points apiece, Brady Olson added 12, but the Pioneers (7-6) lost to Franklin & Marshall at the D3hoops.com Classic.
UW-Platteville 81, Concordia-Moorhead 65 — At Las Vegas: Logan Pearson dropped 35 points and Ben Probst added 20 as the Pioneers beat Concordia-Moorhead at the D3hoops.com Classic on Thursday night.
Dubuque 84, Ramapo 62 — At Las Vegas: Keegan Zimmerman scored 15 points to lead five Spartans in double figures as Dubuque beat Ramapo at the D3hoops.com Classic on Thursday night. Jaylin McCants and Sam Kilburg added 13 points apiece, Brock Simon finished with 11 and Bryce Prochaska had 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Platteville 63, Dodgeville 40 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Hillmen routed the Dodgers in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference contest.
