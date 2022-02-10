CASCADE, Iowa — Needing an offensive spark, Cascade tried a radical new approach.
Making shots.
“We were cold there in the first quarter,” said Cougars senior guard Gavin Manternach, who drilled three 3-pointers in the second quarter. “We had to come out and change something in the second quarter. We hit shots, came back and played hard.”
The Cougars went 8-for-9 from the field and scored 23 points in the second quarter, completely changing the game and earning a season split with rival Bellevue, 54-44, on Thursday night at Cascade High School.
“We were so flat and the coaches kind of got on us,” said Cascade junior center Cole McDermott, who scored a team-high 14 points. “We played terrible in the first quarter. We gave up 14 points and we can’t do that. We played hard the rest of the way.”
McDermott controlled the paint and opened things up on the outside for the Cougars (8-13, 8-11 River Valley Conference), as Manternach had 12 points and Cass Hoffman finished with 11. Jensen Wedeking scored a game-high 19 points to front the Comets (9-12, 8-11).
“Cole stepped up tremendously in the offseason and it’s shown,” Cascade second-year coach Nate McMullen said. “He went from an 8-point player a game to 16½ points a game. When he’s playing like that, it opens up everything else, like these other guys stepping up and hitting shots. Gavin hit four 3s and he’s stepped up big this year as well.”
The first quarter was all Comets, as Cascade couldn’t get anything going against Bellevue’s 2-3 zone. Hunter Putman drilled a 3 and sank a runner before Wedeking connected from downtown to give the Comets a 14-4 lead. The Cougars closed an ugly 1-for-10 shooting in the opening period.
“Like Coach says, we have to trust the process and just grind,” Manternach said. “We’re figuring out our roles and sticking to that.”
Cascade turned it on in the second quarter, missing just one shot over the 8 minutes of action. Hoffman hit a trey and Justin Roling made a jumper in the paint to close a 10-0 run at the 5:15 mark to tie the game at 14. Manternach then heated up and swished a trifecta of treys – the last a deep one at the buzzer — that pushed the Cougars to a 27-22 advantage at the break.
“We knew we had to be confident in our shots,” Manternach said. “Missing all of those in the first, we knew they’d fall at some point.”
The Cougars kept Bellevue in check in the second half, not allowing the Comets to pull any closer than four, 30-26, the rest of the way, and that was early in the third quarter.
“That’s the biggest thing, we’re always going to hang our hats defensively,” McMullen said. “They played big in there tonight and it was a total team effort.”
Both teams open the postseason on Monday, as Cascade hosts Iowa City Regina in 2A action and Bellevue faces crosstown foe Bellevue Marquette in a 1A quarterfinal at Easton Valley.
“The kids stepped up big time when they needed to,” McMullen said. “Learning from Coach (Al) Marshall and Coach (Jacob) Brindle, we need to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year. We’re starting to do that.”