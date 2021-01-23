The state championship dreams for six area wrestlers are still alive after the first day of the IWCOA girls state tournament in Iowa City.
Dubuque Wahlert, which placed third as a team at last year’s tournament, placed two wrestlers in the quarterfinals, including 2020 fifth-place finisher Alana Duggan.
Duggan was joined in the quarterfinals by teammate Marley McSwain, Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel, Western Dubuque’s Mya Lindauer, and Clayton Ridge teammates Michaela Blume and Samantha Spielbauer.
For wrestlers in the quarterfinals, just one more victory will earn them a spot among the top eight in their weight class.
Duggan won twice by fall at 138 pounds and will face Ridge View’s Isabella Deeds in this morning’s quarterfinals.
McSwain also recorded a pair of pins at 160. She will wrestle AGWSR’s Rory Siems for a spot in the semifinals.
Reel won a 3-1 decision in sudden victory to set up a quarterfinal showdown against Waverly-Shell Rock’s top-seeded Eva Diaz this morning.
Lindauer won by fall in her only match at 160 and will wrestle Humboldt’s Maria Elizondo this morning for a trip to the semifinals.
Blume (145) and Spielbauer (160) both secured a pair of falls to reach the quarterfinals.
Western Dubuque’s Kiya Steger is still alive in the 152-pound bracket, but her fourth-round consolation victory eliminated teammate Josie Jecklin from the tournament. Adrianna Shephard (285) was also still alive in the consolation bracket.
Wahlert’s Alix Oliver (106), Bree Buxton (113), Anna Dehn (113), Olivia Pfeiler (120), Brenna Schultz (120), Ivy Dearstone (126), Kate Hingtgen (126), Caroline Slaght (126), Allison Munshower (126), Abigail McDermott (132), Ava McDermott (132), Mia Kunnert (132), Ella Olberding (138), Avery Schmidt (152), Claire Walker (152) and Kiernan Scace (160) lost twice and were eliminated.
Western Dubuque’s Hannah Wendling (132), Keisha Walker (152) and Jecklin (152) also lost twice and were eliminated.