IOWA CITY — For his first two seasons at the University of Iowa, Riley Till’s most important contributions to the basketball team came on the scout team.
Last year, the former Dubuque Wahlert standout moved up in the rotation, and earned himself a bigger role on the team.
He even elevated his status from former walk-on to scholarship player.
“That was one of the best moments of my life, personally,” Till said at the team’s annual media day last week, recounting the moment Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery told him he had earned a scholarship.
Till said McCaffery called him at one point during finals week to discuss the team.
“I believe I was studying,” said Till, who helped Wahlert reach two Iowa Class 3A state championship games, winning the 2015 title, before moving on to the Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on prior to the 2016-17 season. “We went over a couple things about the team and about next year, and then he just told me how hard I’ve been working, how much trust him and the coaching staff have in me, … and he basically just said, ‘You earned this scholarship, I’m not just giving it to you.’
“The rest is kind of just a blur after that. I was in shock.”
Till is popular among his teammates, and his outgoing personality has endeared himself to fans. On media day, Till took over the microphone for Iowa’s Facebook Live update from the event and made a circuit around the Carver-Hawkeye Arena floor interviewing several teammates.
He’s also been a dependable piece on the court for McCaffery.
“He’s gotten a lot of reps, whether it be because (Jordan) Bohannon is out, because (Cordell) Pemsl is not here, Connor (McCaffery) is not here, Ryan Kriener is nursing a little bit of a tweaked ankle right now. Till is out there every minute,” Fran McCaffery said. “He is a really, really good defender, incredibly smart player on the floor.”
After redshirting his freshman season, Till saw limited action in eight games in 2017-18, scoring two points and adding two steals.
Till saw action in a career-best 16 games as a sophomore last season, all off the bench. He registered career-highs with 20 minutes, 10 points, two assists and two steals in the Hawkeyes’ win over Savannah State.
For the season, he shot 6 of 12 from the floor and was 10-for-15 from the free-throw line, an average of 1.4 points per game. He also recorded nine rebounds — five on the offensive end — and had five assists, two blocks and five steals.
“He’s been great. Physically he’s in a terrific place. Really smart, really tough, incredible defender,” Fran McCaffery said.
That playing time, Till said, has been instrumental in his growth. His first big game came Nov. 15 against then-No. 13-ranked Oregon in the 2K Empire Classic in New York.
“There’s no easy way to transition into it, you just have to jump in the deep end,” he said. “Being able to get that experience, especially early against like Oregon in Madison Square Garden — that’s like the mecca of basketball, so I don’t think there’s a bigger stage I could have stepped into. So I think that was huge for me, especially going into the Big Ten season, and then into postseason and things like that.
“I’ve always tried to practice and prepare myself so I would be ready for those moments, so it didn’t surprise me or shock me, or I’d be in situations where I didn’t really know what was going on. But I still have to credit the coaching staff. They do a great job of preparing us with scouting reports and things like that.”
Iowa beat the Ducks, 77-69. Till played six minutes but did not attempt a shot. He pulled down three offensive rebounds, four total.
“I just kind of showed myself,” Till said. “It’s easy when you’re sitting on the bench and watching, you scout these guys and you watch these guys and some of them are going to be future draft picks. You kind of build them up in your head and then you get out there and it’s like OK, he’s got to line up across from me. You still have to beat me and I have to beat you. Nothing separates you from that man.”
With Bohannon’s status for the season still up in the air and Pemsl currently suspended after an arrest for OWI, Till could play an even bigger role this season — especially after Iowa lost three would-be seniors to the NBA draft or transfer portal.
And he sees a way he can help this team win right now.
“You look at the game, especially how it’s transforming and evolving, and if you can shoot the ball, you’re going to be able to play. If you can play defense especially you’re going to be able to play. So those two things are the biggest things for me personally,” he said. “If you hit open shots, you’re a threat and they have to guard you, and if you can play good defense, then that can clog things up for other guys. Those are two valuable things that I’ve come to realize, not just last year, just over my couple years here.”