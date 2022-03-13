CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Bradan Birt’s only goal this week was domination.
He didn’t even give his opponents a chance.
Especially not in the finals.
Millikin’s Birt used a takedown at the start of the first period, a quick tilt at the end of it, and a strong ride throughout the entire 7 minutes to claim his second national championship — his first NCAA Division III title — with a 14-2 major decision over Wabash’s Kyle Hatch in the 165-pound final at the D-III championships on Saturday night at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“As soon as that clock hit zero, I really don’t know how to describe it. I’ve never felt that feeling. Even last year. This is just unreal,” Birt said.
Birt, who won the 2017 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state championship for Western Dubuque and was the 165-pound National Wrestling Coaches Association champion last season, became the first NCAA wrestling champion in program history, and the second in his family.
His father, Big Blue coach Ryan, won a title in 1999 for Upper Iowa.
This one means a little more.
“There’s no excuses at this point,” he said. “No one can say I won because this kid wasn’t here or that kid wasn’t there. That’s the kid I’ve been looking for. Props to him, I have ultimate respect for him. But that’s the kid I’ve been looking for, and now I can finally say I am the best in the country.
“Pound for pound, I am the best in the country.”
Birt feared he blew out his knee during his 5-1 victory over Alvernia’s Matt Lackman in the semifinals. He said after that match he was going to rehab it quickly and pretend it never happened once the finals began.
The way he wrestled, you would never know.
Birt got the first takedown 10 seconds into the first period and added a two-point near fall at the end of the period. He added a takedown midway through the second period, and had accumulated more than 4 minutes of riding time before the third period even started.
He added four more back points and a reversal in the third.
“No one wants their final collegiate match to be messed up by a leg injury. But I went out there, I didn’t feel a single thing,” Birt said. “I jumped up on that stage and slammed my legs down and I was like, I’m ready to go. I feel it now. It’s throbbing out of my leg right now, but I’m good.”
Birt entered the tournament with a goal of dominating every opponent he faced. He wanted to stack pins, preferably in the first period, and he did win by fall in each of his first three matches in the tournament.
Birt outscored his opponents, 48-4, and accumulated seven takedowns, two reversals and 24 near fall points in his first four matches.
There’s a reason he strives to dominate. And not just in the physical sense. He wants to light up the scoreboard.
“In every single match it allows me to look for the pin or look for the tech fall,” he explained. “As long as I’m looking to score points and looking to pin somebody, I’m going to keep scoring points, even if I give up a point or two. We always say score the next point. Keep tacking on points. If you’re always looking to pin or tech fall somebody, even if you slip up one or two times, you’re still going to be going.”